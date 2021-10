(The Center Square) – West Virginia ranked 10th in the country in second quarter GDP growth, according to a report issued by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The state finished its second quarter with a 7.3% GDP growth, which was just enough to land itself in the top 10. The state finished more than a half of a percentage point above the national average of 6.7% and finished ahead of all of its neighbors.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO