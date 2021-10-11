CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx, USPS release deadlines for holiday shipping

By Lucas Manfredi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the holiday season is just around the corner and supply chain challenges persist, FedEx and U.S. Postal Service customers are being encouraged to place their shipping orders sooner rather than later. "The busiest time of the season for the Postal Service begins two weeks before Christmas," USPS said in...

CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and USPS packages. We'll explain

Are you curious about what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, your items could've been lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Kohl's will offer discounts to customers who opt for store pickup for holiday season orders

Kohl's Corp. will offer a $5 discount on qualifying orders periodically throughout the holiday season to customers who choose to pick up their orders at one of the department store chain's 1,100 locations. Most orders are ready in an hour. The program is part of Kohl's holiday season plan, with promotions starting October 20 at the Kohl's Lowest Prices of the Season Event, happening through October 24. The company is also offering other cash back offers and customer rewards over the next couple of months. Kohl's stock is up 13.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 18.2% for the period.
RETAIL
FOXBusiness

Retailers forecast disappointing holiday season as labor shortage rages

American retailers are trying to maintain an optimistic outlook ahead of the pivotal holiday-shopping season but are alarmed about the broader effects of the current labor shortage and pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions. Three-quarters of U.S. retailers said shoppers expect more from stores than they can deliver due to the labor...
RETAIL
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
FOXBusiness

Southwest Airlines offering 'gesture of goodwill' following multiday travel disruptions

Southwest Airlines says it's offering an apology and "gesture of goodwill" to passengers after the airline canceled and delayed thousands of flights this week. Nearly 2,400 flights were canceled from Saturday through Monday which the airline blamed on bad weather and air traffic control issues. The disruptions left passengers stranded at airports across the nation, with many airing their frustrations out on social media.
INDUSTRY
Parade

Here Are the Groceries You Might Be Missing On Store Shelves

Food shortages at your local supermarket are about to be a new normal—if they aren’t already. “Current shortages result from a combination of increased demand—USDA data shows that demand for foods is up 13% versus last year—and tightening supply,” Xavier Naville, author of The Lettuce Diaries: How A Frenchman Found Gold Growing Vegetables In China, food processing company founder and executive and strategy coach explained to Parade. “Depending on categories, tightening supply can come from adverse climate conditions: for example, Canada’s harvest of durum wheat used in pasta is down 30% compared to last year; or it can be because many food factories are operating below capacity because of COVID-19 restrictions in production (i.e., more distance between workers fin meat processing).”
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Popular Items on Sale

Americans are struggling to check off every item on their grocery list due to a combination of price hikes, purchase limits, and shortages. Even Costco isn't immune to the ongoing supply chain issues, with members reporting rising totals on their receipts. Luckily, the warehouse chain just announced a sale on...
RETAIL
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

Consumers Kept Spending in September, Driving Retail Sales Up 0.7%

“Today’s retail sales data confirms the sheer power of the consumer to spend, and we expect this to continue,” said NRF CEO Matthew Shay. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
USPS
Economy
Industry
Florida Phoenix

Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times TALLAHASSEE – For more than 30 years we have forwarded some of our mail between Florida and the North Carolina mountains during the summers. We travel between the two places and try to keep up with bills, birthday cards, packages and letters from friends. It used to be simple. We filled out a form at […] The post Come rain, shine, sleet or snow, you could trust the U.S. Postal Service, but no more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

