On Thursday, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the information and culture minister of Nigeria, announced that Germany and Nigeria have signed a letter of intent that states that the return of over 1,000 Benin bronzes to their country of origin is now underway. Specifically, the new plan specifies that the process leading to the exchange of the objects will kick off in the second quarter of 2022, and that plans for the new agreement will be solidified in December of this year. Amongst a ongoing worldwide process of different countries figuring out how they’ll deal with their Bronzes, Germany has shown unique willingness to cooperate.

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO