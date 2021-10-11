CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Red River rematch possible for No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 25 Texas

By Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Fourth-ranked Oklahoma and No. 25 Texas could play again this season.

There is a path for a Red River rivalry rematch even though there are nearly two months before the Big 12 championship game.

The 6-0 Sooners and 4-2 Longhorns are halfway through the regular season when they could finish 1-2 in the conference standings.

The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners now have the nation’s longest winning streak at 14 after Alabama’s loss at Texas A&M.

Oklahoma moved up two spots in the new AP Top 25 and Texas slipped four to just hang in the poll.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Thursday Night Heroes, Week 7

There are just three weeks left in the Oklahoma high school football regular season, so the pressure is on for schools making a push for the playoffs. Fall break is going on this week, so the majority of games are on Thursday this week. Check out the video above to see all our highlights. Here’s […]
Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

