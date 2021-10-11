CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FREE PODCAST 10/10 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks: (10-10-16) Keller & Parks with live Raw and Smackdown post-shows talking three Hell in a Cell matches, Lesnar-Goldberg hype, live callers (153 min.)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In the first of a double-header Post-show Flashback five years ago (10-10-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller went live right after WWE Monday Night Raw went off the air and talked with callers about all of the news coming out of the show including all of the Hell in a Cell matches announced because three is always better than one, how they bungled the announcement of the Women’s Title HIAC match, the Brock Lesnar-Goldberg hype including Paul Heyman, the mess of a set-up for the mixed tag match, and more with callers.

www.pwtorch.com

Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why Roman Reigns Losing The Universal Title At WWE's Extreme Rules Seems Highly Unlikely

Roman Reigns is set to defend his Universal Championship title against Finn Bálor at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view, and the fight is shaping up to be the champ’s greatest challenge in a while. Bálor has brought back his famous Demon persona, but will that be enough to topple Reigns’ tremendous run? It seems unlikely, and we say that due to a startling statistic that's been making the rounds as of late.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Top WWE Star Injured Going Into Crown Jewel

On the mend. We are less than a week away from WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which is going to be a stacked show. The card is going to be the company’s major event for the month and one of the biggest of the year, as tends to be the case for the shows taking place in the country. The top matches have already been announced, but one wrestler might not be 100%.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

All Elite Wrestling has signed some big names over the last few months, and you never know when another talented wrestler might join the roster. Now AEW has confirmed that Lee Moriarty has officially signed with the company. Lee Moriarty faced off against Bobby Fish on the Buy In special...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Update on Bray Wyatt’s AEW status

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Bray Wyatt isn’t headed to AEW anytime soon. In an interview with Moose and Maggie on WFAN, Tony Khan called Wyatt a good wrestler, but said they haven’t been in contact. “He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all,” Khan said. “I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”
WWE
thesource.com

[WATCH] Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit by Flying Drink at UFC 266

Tekashi 6ix9ine hit Las Vegas attempting to catch some UFC action and instead got a drink thrown at him. The rainbow-haired rapper was on hand at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 266 and engaged with another man in the crowd who called him a bitch. Tekashi attempted to move past, but the man threw an item at the rapper and hits him in the back.
UFC
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/11 RING OF HONOR TV REPORT: OGK vs. Bandido & Rey Horus, women’s division triple threat, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... RING OF HONOR TV (EPISODE #524) AIRED ON SINCLAIR SYNDICATED TV & ROHWRESTLING.COM. – The opening theme aired. Graphics are shown of today’s show with voice overs by Ian Riccaboni. The main event is the OGK vs Bandido and Rey Horus. Other matches include a women’s championship contender’s match between Angelina Love, Willow, and Miranda Alize and a tag match between S.O.S. and Dalton Castle vs Dak Draper.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/15 WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS: Keller’s report and analysis of final Crown Jewel hype, Brock Lesnar appears, Queen’s Crown and King of Ring semi-finals, Edge promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM ONTARIO, CALIF. -The Smackdown opening aired. It was labelled as “Super-sized” in the graphics. Smackdown runs an extra 30 minutes tonight, with the last 30 minutes being commercial-free. (Keller’s Analysis: WWE is aware that super-sized has a fast-food...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 10/1 – WKH – Smackdown Review: WWE Draft recap and analysis, Seth invades Edge & Beth’s home, Belair vs. Banks, Lesnar-Reigns angle, Happy Corbin vs. KO, more (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the first night of the WWE Draft, a Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar angle, a Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair main event, a Seth Rollins home invasion of Edge and Beth Phoenix’s house, Crown Jewel’s line-up and hype, the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournament announcement, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss laugh a lot, and more.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT HITS & MISSES 10/12: Ciampa vs. Gacy, Quinn vs. Blade, Nile vs. Feroz, Jiro vs. Julius Creed, KOR & Wagner vs. Holland & Dunne, Waller vs. Hudson, Swerve vs. Escobar, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... If Gacy was able to beat Ciampa in this match, he would be added to the NXT Championship match at Halloween Havoc making Ciampa vs. Breakker a triple threat. Going into the match, I was thinking that Gacy would somehow weasel a win over “Champa”. Adding him to the triple threat would allow Ciampa to retain the title without Breakker taking a pin while still leading to a clean finish.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/12 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Evil Uno vs. Anthony Greene, Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston, women’s division action, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show. Lockhart cut Dean off trying a dive outside and connected with a leg sweep into the corner. Lockhart mocked Dean’s strut, only to get leveled with a chop and lariat from Dean. Stalling back body drop led to Dean hitting Lockhart with the deal, which is an elbow drop. Dean then hit a powerbomb into a lung blower for the victory.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/11 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Belair & Banks vs. Flair & Lynch, Big E & McIntyre face-to-face, continuation of King of the Ring & Queen’s Crown, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com editor Wade Keller and I to break down the...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

10/12 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s Report on Swerve vs. Escobar, Ciampa vs. Gacy, O’Reilly & Wagner vs. Dunne & Holland, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE IN ORLANDO, FLA., AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER. Commentary: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. Join the “PWT Talks NXT” Dailycast with me, Tom Stoup and Nate Lindberg to break down the episode:. •STREAM LIVE, STARTING AROUND 10:15E/9:15C. •CALL: (515)...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions set to make Impact Wrestling debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The IInspiration, formally known as The IIconics in WWE, will make their Impact Wrestling debut at the Bound For Glory PPVE event on October 23. At the end of Impact’s Knockouts Knockdown special on Impact Plus, a vignette for the group aired, revealing the news.
WWE

