SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... They didn’t pull out all the stops and they didn’t even need to. A great match between these two to kick-off the show. If you had any doubts about Cole being a star, this match and presentation should put that to bed. It came across on TV and reports from the building that people were into seeing Adam Cole. A great back and forth with Jungle Boy before Cole hit a low blow behind the referee leading to the finish. Cole underestimated Jungle Boy forcing him to use underhanded tactics. After the match, The Elite came out to celebrate. Karl Anderson introduced the members. Kenny Omega began cutting a promo on being interrupted before Bryan Danielson cut him off again. Danielson wanted to fight and told Omega he didn’t have the balls to give him his rematch. The crowd was into this with a chant for “Kenny No Balls.) The rest of Jurassic Express, Frankie Kazarian, and Christian Cage came out as reinforcements. Later in the night, they announced a multi person tag match between both teams set for the anniversary show next week.

WWE ・ 13 DAYS AGO