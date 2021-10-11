CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Music Is Not The Olympics” – The Oral History of EVH

By Sherry Thomas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you were invited to hang out and interview an icon. This happened quite a few times for Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill. For over thirty years, the two journalists would make the drive through the winding roads of the Hollywood Hills to sit down with Eddie Van Halen and talk shop at his studio, 5150. Eruption: Conversations with Eddie Van Halen is the culmination of these conversations. The book provides the oral backstory of one of the most innovative, influential, and imitated musicians of our time.

