October 13, 2021 - Give Change That Counts has officially launched their Txt2Give Change That Counts Campaign to help further fundraising efforts to establish day centers for the homeless throughout Chatham County. As the holiday and giving season starts to roll closer, Give Change That Counts is getting a head start by engaging the community and offering an easy way to help bring day centers to those in need. The Txt2Give Change That Counts fundraising campaign will run from October to Dec. 31, 2021.

