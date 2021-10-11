PG&E blackouts spread to 23 counties as fierce winds raise wildfire danger in California
PG&E began a wildfire safety blackout across parts of the Sacramento Valley early Monday as wildfire dangers ramped up amid strong winds. Under scrutiny because of its wildfire safety record, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. started blacking out customers in portions of Glenn, Colusa, Tehama and Butte counties amid a red flag warning from the National Weather Service for much of Northern California.www.sacbee.com
Comments / 0