The second major patch for Gas Station Simulator is here and it brought about a slew of improvements and new features that you can explore. Managing a gas station can be challenging at times, especially if you have a lot of workers in your business. That said, a new UI element has been introduced to show you relevant information about your employees and their current status. This lets you know if an employee is busy fixing a car or how many of them are available for new tasks, and so on.

