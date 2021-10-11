CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protections fall short in mitigating online wildlife trafficking

Cover picture for the articleIn a new report by the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), online investigators uncovered nearly 1,200 advertisements for close to 2,400 animals, parts, derivatives or products of threatened species despite current protections under the U.S. Endangered Species Act (ESA) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The report, entitled Digital Markets: Wildlife Trafficking Hidden in Plain Sight, details the findings following a six-week investigation of advertisements posted on 34 U.S.-based online marketplaces.

#Birds#Wildlife Species#Endangered Species#Ifaw#Digital Markets#African#Caracals
