CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Heathrow PCR test certified within 103 minutes

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RVNFB_0cNjUjNE00
PCR tests are required by some countries (PA Archive)

One of the most challenging aspects of meeting complex international travel rules is complying with the destination’s stipulations on PCR testing within a certain number of hours – usually 48 or 72 – before arrival.

With the UK experiencing some of the highest Covid infection levels in the world, you can scarcely criticise the governments of the places we yearn to visit.

The Royal College of Pathologists, which produces an excellent guide to the various Covid-19 tests says “PCR tests can detect very tiny amounts of RNA, meaning they are extremely sensitive. They are the best test for current infection.”

Yet some passengers have missed flights and lost hundreds of pounds as a result of test results arriving too late. Complying with these deadlines can also involve making extra journeys ahead of the trip, adding extra stress to pre-flight travel.

Now passengers using the UK’s four busiest airports – Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted – can avail of a promised three-hour turnaround – making it feasible (except for early flights) to build in the test as part of the airport process.

I tried out the Collinson service at Heathrow ahead of a trip to Jordan, one of many destinations demanding a negative PCR test result within 72 hours. The location is not especially convenient for the terminal: it is a car park at Cardinal Point, on the perimeter road at the northeast of the airport.

Many London buses serve the location – Harlington Corner – from Hounslow West tube station or Hayes & Harlington bus station, as well as the airport itself.

You make an appointment online, though the system does not demand exact compliance with the time you book. After you present your passport, you are assigned a curtained booth where a nurse swabs the back of your throat and deep into your nose.

Trust me, if there were any traces of Covid RNA lurking in any cavity the highly professional nurse who conducted my test robustly would have found them.

The second best thing about the experience is the price. Airport PCR tests are notoriously expensive (a six-hour turnaround at Newcastle will set you back £235). But the £95 list price was reduced by one-fifth to £76 because, as a British Airways passenger, I could use the BA20OFF code to save £19.

And the best thing? Having tested at 7.37am, the result was with me by 9.20am.

Thanks to the on-site laboratory, the turnaround was just 103 minutes. In less time than it takes to fly to Frankfurt, I had my precious certificate – and, thanks to the simple online system that the Jordanian government uses, it was uploaded a few minutes later – and in seconds I became the owner of my first Jordanian QR code.

Collinson offers three-hour PCR tests at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and The O2 in London.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

PCR Covid tests for travel to be scrapped in time for half-term holidays

PCR tests for travel are set to be scrapped from October 24 in time for half-term holidays, saving a family of four up to £200. Fully vaccinated holidaymakers will instead be allowed to book and use cheaper lateral flow tests when they return to Britain from half-term breaks. This should...
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

Scrapping PCR tests for travellers will erode safeguards, First Minister warns

Mark Drakeford spoke about his concerns during a Welsh Government briefing. Wales’s First Minister has said he is “anxious” about the Government’s plans to scrap PCR testing for people travelling to the UK. Mark Drakeford said the move will “erode safeguards” currently in place to detect new viruses and variants...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Travel bosses demand date for PCR test switch

Tour operators and airlines have called on the government to publish the date when Covid tests will change for fully vaccinated travellers. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said last month that "day two" PCR tests would be replaced with cheaper lateral flow tests from "the end of October". But no firm...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr Test#London Heathrow Airport#London Buses#Pcr#Covid#Rna#Hayes Harlington
The Independent

When do PCR tests for travel switch to lateral flow?

The continuation of mandatory PCR Covid tests for travel has been a bone of contention for both travellers and the travel sector throughout 2021.Despite the successful vaccine rollout, any trips - even countries on the non-red ROW list - still require multiple tests to be taken at present, regardless of a traveller’s vaccination status.The government reduced the cost of mandatory Covid testing for travel in August following widespread criticism and complaints from consumers, the travel industry and even the UK Competition and Markets Authority, that tests were exceptionally costly. By early October, the UK government confirmed that PCR tests...
TRAVEL
loyaltylobby.com

Convenient & Reasonably Priced PCR-RT Tests In France

France has it right when it comes to the convenience, timely delivery of results, and price based on the 20+ PCR-RT tests I have done in various parts of the world to date. This past Sunday, I arrived in the country and was initially scheduled to leave for the Maldives three days later.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Markets manage small rise despite Heathrow charges hitting airlines

London’s top stocks traded up slightly flat on Tuesday as losses for the owner of British Airways were offset elsewhere on the exchange.IAG which is behind the flag carrier, was hit after proposals to hike airport charges at Heathrow were revealed.The new proposals, from the Civil Aviation Authority would allow Heathrow’s charge to rise from £22 per passenger to £34.40.“Heathrow is already the world’s most expensive hub airport. The disproportionate increase compared to other European hubs will undermine its competitiveness even further and UK consumers will be losing out,” IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said.That is a particularly...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Grant Shapps: It is ‘imperative’ that aviation recovers in 2022

It is “imperative” that the aviation sector recovers from the coronavirus pandemic in 2022, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps The Cabinet Minister acknowledged that “Covid is far from over”, and stated that the presence of variants of the virus in a number of countries “remains a concern”.But he insisted that “considerable progress” has been made this year, and described the recent relaxation of the UK’s travel rules as “a clear sign that we are well on the way to recovery”.It's time to look forward to rebooting tourism and tradeTransport Secretary Grant ShappsSpeaking at the Airport Operators Association’s annual conference,...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Covid: PCR test not needed for fully vaccinated travellers

Fully vaccinated travellers returning to Wales from 31 October will no longer have to take a PCR test. Instead, they'll be able to take a lateral flow test (LFT) within two days of their arrival. The same rule change will come into force in England a week earlier, on Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Market rises despite woes for travel companies

London’s top index was treading water on Wednesday, but ended slightly in the green despite a second bruising session for the owner of British Airways IAG faced its second day as the biggest loser on the FTSE 100 after the decision by Morocco to ban UK travellers added to Tuesday’s woes over rising passenger fares at Heathrow.“At the beginning of September, a wave of optimism broke over the travel sector as the prospect of the lifting of restrictions on overseas travel came into focus, which in turn prompted some decent gains for airlines,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at...
MARKETS
The Independent

‘The world isn’t ready for us yet’: Uncertainty around travel lingers on

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.Unhappy days are here again for travellers, at least according to one headline on Friday morning. “Flight ban leaves British tourists stuck in Morocco,” it read – describing a group of 23 UK trekkers in the Atlas mountains who had not heard from their airline, easyJet.For the sake of an accurate headline, the word “leaves” should be replaced by “doesn’t leave”. The...
WORLD
The Independent

How do I order a lateral flow test for travel, and how do day 2 tests work?

Earlier this month, the Department for Transport announced that from 24 October onwards, fully vaccinated travellers can use lateral flow tests (also known as antigen tests) as their day two test once in the UK.This test should be taken within the first two days after arriving in the country.The change also applies to most under-18s from countries that are not on the red list.As such, lateral flow tests are available to order online, as of Friday 22 October.Several countries countries also allow an antigen test result as part of their entry requirements, so the newly-vetted private lateral flow tests could...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel UK news – live: Lateral flow tests go on sale as Australia announces steps toward reopening

Lateral flow tests, also known as antigen tests, have become available to pre-order ahead of the switch from PCR tests for vaccinated travellers, permitted from Sunday. The change was announced by the UK government on 14 October, and planned to happen in time for families returning from half-term holidays in the next two weeks. The government website lists suppliers with prices starting as low as £1. But research by The Independent shows the cheapest tests are accompanied by onerous terms and conditions. In all cases when clicking through, travellers are presented initially with much more expensive options.In other news,...
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Relief as requirement for costly traveller PCR tests is removed

Airlines say families will be relieved that the government has finally agreed to remove the need for costly PCR tests for vaccinated travellers returning to England from half-term holidays. The government confirmed that lateral flow tests will be introduced in place of PCRs from October 24 for fully-jabbed passengers and...
WORLD
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

About 43,000 people ‘given wrong PCR Covid test results’

The errors relate to test results given to people between September 8 and October 12. An estimated 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR Covid test results, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid tests: I trusted my PCR results

Around 43,000 people in England and Wales may have been wrongly told their Covid-19 test was negative because of errors at a private laboratory. We spoke to some people who feel they were given the wrong results and may have carried the virus unwittingly. 'I felt responsible'. Helen Theakston from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Abta urges devolved governments to also drop PCR testing

Abta is calling on the devolved nations to step into line and also drop the need for expensive PCR tests for fully vaccinated travellers. The travel association was among the organisations to respond to last night’s confirmation from government that lateral flow testing will be allowed as a day two test from October 24.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tories demand 'urgent clarity' over PCR travel tests in Wales

The Welsh Conservatives have demanded urgent clarity over whether Wales will keep or scrap PCR tests for fully-vaccinated returning travellers. From Sunday people in England will be allowed to use lateral flow tests instead of the more expensive lab tests when they return. The Welsh government has been opposed to...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

299K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy