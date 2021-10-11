CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dev From Studio Reportedly Working on Metal Gear Solid Remake Confirms He Worked on an Unannounced Remake

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Video Games Chronicle’s recent report about a Chinese studio being tasked with Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater‘s remake might turn out to be true. Earlier this month, VGC claimed that it heard through its sources that Konami is gearing up to revive Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, and Silent Hill. While rumors about various Metal Gear Solid remake projects have been swirling for a while, VGC’s sources went a step further to say that Konami has pegged Chinese studio Virtuos to do the job, and the project in question is specifically a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

