Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 5

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills again at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs would lose in a rain-soaked contest, 38-20 victory in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs struggled with turnovers and miscues this week, while the defense was highly ineffective against Bills QB Josh Allen. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 5.

Stock Up: Mecole Hardman

Hardman had his first big statistical game of the season as he made several essential plays to keep the Chiefs close. The former Georgia Bulldog hauled in nine catches on 12 targets for team-leading 76 yards on an impressive 8.4 yards per reception. Hardman was also teased in several unique formations, further showing his value as a weapon anywhere on the field in the offense’s system.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

Bolton was one of the rare threats to Allen and the Bills during Sunday night’s game as the rookie showed all the promise that made him a valued draft pick this past April. Former Missouri Tiger star led the Chiefs in tackles with six and recorded two tackles for loss. He was a bright spot in otherwise another poor defensive performance by the Chiefs as Allen would go on to carve up his teammates for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Stock Down: Daniel Sorensen

Sorensen has enjoyed praise over the years for his willingness to do the dirty work on defense and play a unique utility role in the secondary. “Dirty Dan” didn’t live up to the past praise as he struggled to contain multiple Bills receivers. Josh Allen was able to pick apart most notably Sorensen’s side of the field for big chunk plays that led to scores.

Stock Down: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has been known for many great things through his young career, but he didn’t have the same magic we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Sunday’s loss. The former league most valuable player finished completing 33 of his 54 passes with two going for interceptions. The pick-six to Micah Hyde was technically off the hands of Tyreek Hill, but the late game fumble to seal the game for Buffalo was on Mahomes. A three-turnover performance for the Chiefs star is hard to ignore, especially in a critical moment of the game.