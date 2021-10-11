CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during Week 5

By Ed Easton Jr.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqfzH_0cNjOXNI00

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills again at Arrowhead Stadium in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs would lose in a rain-soaked contest, 38-20 victory in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs struggled with turnovers and miscues this week, while the defense was highly ineffective against Bills QB Josh Allen. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after Week 5.

Check it out:

Stock Up: Mecole Hardman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENqJq_0cNjOXNI00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Hardman had his first big statistical game of the season as he made several essential plays to keep the Chiefs close. The former Georgia Bulldog hauled in nine catches on 12 targets for team-leading 76 yards on an impressive 8.4 yards per reception. Hardman was also teased in several unique formations, further showing his value as a weapon anywhere on the field in the offense’s system.

Stock Up: Nick Bolton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jrn0P_0cNjOXNI00
AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Bolton was one of the rare threats to Allen and the Bills during Sunday night’s game as the rookie showed all the promise that made him a valued draft pick this past April. Former Missouri Tiger star led the Chiefs in tackles with six and recorded two tackles for loss. He was a bright spot in otherwise another poor defensive performance by the Chiefs as Allen would go on to carve up his teammates for 315 yards and three touchdowns.

Stock Down: Daniel Sorensen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIUoB_0cNjOXNI00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Sorensen has enjoyed praise over the years for his willingness to do the dirty work on defense and play a unique utility role in the secondary. “Dirty Dan” didn’t live up to the past praise as he struggled to contain multiple Bills receivers. Josh Allen was able to pick apart most notably Sorensen’s side of the field for big chunk plays that led to scores.

Stock Down: Patrick Mahomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PKAlR_0cNjOXNI00
AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Mahomes has been known for many great things through his young career, but he didn’t have the same magic we’ve grown accustomed to seeing in Sunday’s loss. The former league most valuable player finished completing 33 of his 54 passes with two going for interceptions. The pick-six to Micah Hyde was technically off the hands of Tyreek Hill, but the late game fumble to seal the game for Buffalo was on Mahomes. A three-turnover performance for the Chiefs star is hard to ignore, especially in a critical moment of the game.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NFL power rankings, Week 4: KC Chiefs win over Eagles fails to impress

If you felt a bit off after watching the K.C. Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, you weren’t alone. Instead of celebrating a road win, one in which Patrick Mahomes proved masterful again with five touchdown passes, the game still felt a bit too uneven, with a defensive performance that kept Chiefs Kingdom from feeling good about the state of the team,.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs protect 2 practice squad players for Week 5

The Kansas City Chiefs have protected a pair of players on the practice squad ahead of their Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City protected QB Shane Buechele and DE Demone Harris according to the NFL’s personnel notice for Tuesday. This marks the second time that the Chiefs have used practice squad protections this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Eagles preview: 5 things to watch in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. After back-to-back losses, the Chiefs find themselves with their backs against the wall and in desperate need of a get-right game. The problem is that their opponents across from them are thinking the exact same thing, with the Eagles also sitting at a 1-2 record.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction, odds, and how to watch the Week 4 game

Chiefs -7 Moneyline: Chiefs -310, Eagles +245. Over/Under: 54 (Under -110, Over -110) The Chiefs and Eagles don’t face each other often. Throughout each franchise’s existence, the two have only matched up eight times. After those eight contests, neither team takes any bragging rights into Sunday as the series is tied at 4-4. The Chiefs, however, have won the previous two matchups between the two teams.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Georgia State
Bleacher Report

Chiefs Rumors: Josh Gordon Could Be Activated for Week 5 After Impressing Staff

Josh Gordon has received rave reviews since joining the Kansas City Chiefs and reportedly could be in games as soon as next week versus the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "He was described looking like a No. 1 receiver, 230 pounds and fast," Rapoport reported. "One...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs vs. Eagles Week 4: How to watch, listen and stream online

We’re onto Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, and this time the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Linc. Andy Reid’s Chiefs haven’t traveled back to Philadelphia since 2013, and this time around he’ll have a chance to make history. Reid has been chasing his 100th win with Kansas City since Week 2, but the Chiefs have lost in back-to-back games. If he wins on Sunday, he’ll become the only head coach to win 100 games with two teams. Will the esteemed head coach get his 100th win against his former team?
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Last week's highlights for Bills' upcoming opponent, the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills’ biggest game so far this season has arrived: Sunday Night Football vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs enter the game at 2-2 and have had some ups and downs. But what about the latest?. Start your Chiefs prep# right here with the video player above for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Nick Bolton#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Afc Championship#The Chiefs#Missouri Tiger
CBS Sports

Eagles stock up, stock down after Week 4 loss to Chiefs: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith showcase potential

In what looks to be the midst of a long season for the Philadelphia Eagles, there were some positives to take out of the 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles offense was able to put up points on the board and rack up a lot of yards, even with all the miscues in the red zone. Philadelphia put up 30 points for the second time in four games (never scored 30 in a game last season) and didn't punt once -- the first time the Eagles did that since 1981.
NFL
chiefs.com

How to Watch and Listen | Week 5: Chiefs vs. Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to stay in the win column on Sunday night as they take on the Buffalo Bills in prime time at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Here's how to catch the game. Game Time. Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC. Location. GEHA...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 4 players to watch in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs

Which Buffalo Bills should fans be watching closely this week against the Kansas City Chiefs?. While the Buffalo Bills players will say this is the most important game because it is the next game, for fans this is one of the marquee games on the schedule. It is a primetime showdown against the team that knocked the Bills out of the playoffs last year.
NFL
the buffalo bills

7 things to watch for in Bills at Chiefs | Week 5

The Bills vs. Chiefs matchup is widely viewed as the game of the week here in Week 5, but league history will tell you the result of this game could have even bigger implications. The reason why is because this game obviously pits the two AFC Championship game participants from...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Tampa

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

38K+
Followers
79K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy