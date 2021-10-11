What we learned from the Dolphins loss to the Buccaneers

The Miami Dolphins were defeated 45-17 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

Josh Boyer’s defense was the big story of this game, as they were sliced up for 558 total yards and gave up six touchdowns. It’s not an easy task to slow down Tampa’s offense, and they proved that in this game.

Miami’s offense wasn’t able to take advantage of the Buccaneers’ issues in the secondary. Their receivers and tight ends only accounted for 185 yards on the day. This was a concern entering the game with the two major injuries at wideout.

These are the things we learned from the Dolphins’ blowout loss.

George Godsey is calling plays directly now.

Miami’s offensive coordinator situation has been one of the most intriguing storylines of this young season.

During the early parts of Sunday’s game, CBS’ Tony Romo said that co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, George Godsey, is sending plays directly to the quarterback’s helmet. This is a change from how the offense operated prior to this game.

Godsey’s script of plays looked promising at times, but the team was unable to execute and didn’t get the results they were looking for.

Jacoby Brissett is one tough quarterback.

The quarterback position isn’t exactly noted for its grittiness. However, Brissett displayed just that on Sunday.

Miami’s signal-caller was injured in the second quarter of the contest and was dealing with a hamstring injury. Brissett was actually carted to the locker room before quickly returning to the sideline.

Brissett didn’t miss a single snap which is impressive because, as Romo noted, not many players who leave the field on the cart make their way back.

He played the remainder of the game, obviously hobbled, and did what he could to lead his offense.

The offensive line looked slightly better considering the matchup.

Miami made some changes to their offensive line prior to Sunday’s game. Rookie Liam Eichenberg got the start at left tackle, while Austin Jackson got kicked inside to left guard.

Greg Mancz continued his run at center with Michael Deiter on the IR and Austin Reiter having just arrived. Robert Hunt and Jesse Davis rounded out the group on the right side.

Tampa Bay has one of the best fronts in the NFL. Jason Pierre-Paul, Shaq Barrett, Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh, Devin White, and Lavonte David will make a hellish night for any group.

The Dolphins allowed their share of pressure, as Brissett was sacked three times in this game. However, this wasn’t nearly as bad as it could’ve been. It will be interesting to see if they stick with the same guys in the same spots in Week 6.

Myles Gaskin is the most dynamic back the Dolphins have.

Gaskin ran the ball five times for 25 yards against the aforementioned front of the Buccaneers. It may not be a large sample size, but five yards per carry is efficient.

The 24-year-old back also had a game-high (and career-high) 10 receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Gaskin was able to slip out and make guys miss.

Malcolm Brown played a season-low 10% of snaps in this game. His 3.6 average and minimal passing game benefit, should only be used sparingly going forward.

Raekwon Davis' return doesn't fix the run defense.

Tampa Bay entered the game with one of the worst rushing attacks in the league. They just didn’t hand the ball off all that often. That trend continued in Week 5, as they only handed the ball off 21 times.

What’s disappointing is that on those 21 carries, Buccaneers’ backs recorded 109 yards and a touchdown.

With Davis returning from injured reserve this week, many believed that some of the woes of the defense would be addressed. This was not the case.

Miami's secondary isn't as good as everyone expected.

With Xavien Howard and Byron Jones at cornerback, the Dolphins have a great duo on paper. However, in this game, they were burnt by some of the league’s best.

Antonio Brown got away from Howard for two touchdowns. One was a great play call that got the corner stuck in traffic, and the other went for over 60 yards.

Jones couldn’t keep up with Mike Evans on his first touchdown that went for 34 yards.

It’s not often that Miami will face a wide receiver trio as talented as Tampa Bay’s, but they didn’t show any promise for any future matchups.