Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley recently opened up about speed being the toughest part of transitioning to the professional level. “It’s definitely played a lot different than college,” Mobley said of the NBA. “You have to adjust to that. But I feel like I’m adjusting pretty fast, pretty well. I feel like I’m ready to come out and do well. I feel like I’m just ready for anything that comes my way. I’m just gonna take it day-by-day, night-by-night, minute-by-minute, and just do the best I can. Whatever the result is, that’s the result.”

