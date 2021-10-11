What Is This New Fashion At Crossroads?

As I surveyed myself in the Zoom frame on my screen, straightening my white button-down and taming a few unruly strands of hair, Monique Lhuillier’s name popped up next to me. It took a minute before her camera turned on and I could see her, chic as ever, with what looked like the mood board of my dreams behind her. I first met Lhuillier back in March of 2020 (still high off my engagement and blissfully unaware of how a pandemic was about to change everything) when she visited the Brides office while doing press for her fragrance launch. But this encounter felt completely different—like I was meeting her for the first time all over again. She was the same, iconic designer I’d been jittery to sit down with a year and a half ago, but now, she was also the woman who created the gown I’ll be wearing on my wedding day in eight short months.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO