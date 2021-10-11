Everyone Loves Lucy And Here Is Your Chance To Adopt Her

My name is Lucy, and I am a 7-year-old basset/lab mix that’s full of love! I am full grown at 55 pounds, but I promise we’ll both fit on the bed! I am leash trained and nearly house trained, so going for walks is a must for me. I am a super laid-back couch potato and could watch movies with you all day! Any belly rubs I can get are much appreciated, and I will repay you in big kisses! I would be great for any family, as I get along with everyone, including other fur friends! I hope you consider having me be part of your family, I know I would be a perfect fit!