Law Enforcement

Patsy Stevenson was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil. She's since been ‘liked’ by 50 police officers on Tinder. Can she – or any of us – ever trust the police again?

By Sophie Wilkinson
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn that cold night on Clapham Common in March earlier this year, police tackled women to the ground, using Covid-19 laws to arrest them. These were the exact same laws that serving police officer Wayne Couzens deployed when arresting Sarah Everard who he later – assisted by his police-issued warrant card, cuffs and belt – murdered.

