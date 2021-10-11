CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

ExxonMobil scales up plastic recycling in Texas

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ExxonMobil said Monday it'll build its first large-scale plastic waste recycling facility in Baytown, Texas to go into operation at the end of 2022. The facility will rank among North America's largest plastic waste recycling facilities, with capacity of 30,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year. ExxonMobil Chemical Co. president Karen McKee said the company is scaling up recycling after it set up a smaller, temporary facility that's producing commercial volumes of polymers. The oil giant plans to build about 500,000 metric tons of advanced recycling capacity globally over the next five years including a site in Notre Dame de Gravenchon, France, plus it's assessing sites in the Netherlands, the U.S. Gulf Coast, Canada, and Singapore. It's also set up a joint venture with Agilyx Corp. and Cyclyx International LLC to boost its recycling efforts. Shares of Exxon Mobile are up about 51% this year, compared to a rise of nearly 17% by the S&P 500 .

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Recycled Plastics Manufacturer Creating 600 New Jobs in North Texas

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Friday announced that D6 Inc. ("D6") will relocate their headquarters from Portland, Oregon, to Sulphur Springs, Texas, and expand their manufacturing presence in the state. D6 is an advanced design-to-shelf packaging manufacturer, using recycled plastics. The project will create 231 new jobs and $27 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $1,432,200 has been extended to D6. In addition, D6 has been offered a $6,000 Veteran Created Job Bonus.    "The relocation of D6's headquarters to Sulphur Springs will be a major economic boon to…
TEXAS STATE
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Strategy Coming to Combat Plastic Pollution, Boost Recycling

The EPA expects to release in a few months a national strategy to reduce plastic waste, improve recycling, and boost the market for recycled goods, a senior agency official said Thursday. The Environmental Protection Agency is working to transform its approach to solid waste management and recycling, said Nena Shaw,...
ENVIRONMENT
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Experimenting With Recycled Plastics In Asphalt

PennDOT is experimenting with a new type of road surfacing. A pilot project is taking place in Delaware County that mixes asphalt with recycled plastics. “This material is intended to strengthen the roadway surface, without leeching plastic material into the surrounding environment,” PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary Mark Keiser explained Wednesday. “We will evaluate the material performance over a five year period.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Phys.org

Plastics recycling deadlines loom—will companies meet their goals?

Many of the world's largest consumer product companies, including Cocoa-Cola, Unilever and PepsiCo, have set ambitious targets for replacing virgin plastics with recycled ones— typically 25% of their total packaging by 2025. So far, however, most companies have made only modest progress and will need to ramp up their efforts to reach these lofty goals, according to a new cover story in Chemical & Engineering News.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Baytown, TX
Business
Local
Texas Society
City
Baytown, TX
Baytown, TX
Society
State
Texas State
MIT Technology Review

A French company is using enzymes to recycle one of the most common single-use plastics

Plastic is an environmental scourge, and most isn't recycled. Enzymes, nature’s catalysts, may be able to help. In late September, Carbios, a French startup, opened a demonstration plant in central France to test this idea. The facility will use enzymes to recycle PET, one of the most common single-use plastics and the material used to make most beverage bottles.
ENVIRONMENT
TrendHunter.com

Recycling-Supporting Plastic Cutters

The 'Donut Cutter' has been designed by Seoul-based BKID Co. as an everyday carry (EDC) accessory for those seeking out a way to better support plastic recycling when going through their daily routine. The device features a donut-shaped construction that incorporates a blade into the middle section and can be used for slicing through a wide range of plastic materials. This includes water bottle labels, caps and more that will help with the recycling process, while and preventing it from harming wildlife and aquatic life if it enters the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Recycling#Exxonmobil Chemical#Plastic Waste#Xom#Exxonmobil Chemical Co#The U S Gulf Coast#Agilyx Corp#Cyclyx International Llc#Exxon Mobile
yankodesign.com

This donut-shaped EDC is designed to cut through plastics to help streamline the recycling process!

The Donut Cutter is an EDC water bottle slicing tool designed to cut through hard plastics and streamline the recycling process. PET is the most common thermoplastic polymer resin in production today. Used in fibers for clothing, thermoforming for manufacturing, and most often in containers for foods and liquids like water bottles, PET is used to produce most of the plastic-based products in circulation today. Since PET plastics aren’t biodegradable, they end up in landfills following their use where they’ll remain for 500 to 1,000 years until they fully degrade.
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

Yupo Corporation recognized by The Association of Plastic Recyclers

Yupo Corporation has announced that The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) has recognized Yupo's white polyolefin in-mold label (IML) substrates for HDPE bottles as meeting or exceeding APR’s HDPE-CG-02, Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE Natural Bottles with Labels and APR’s HDPE-A-01, Bottle-to-Bottle Protocol’s most strict requirements. The APR Critical Guidance...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Singapore
Country
France
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Netherlands
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
austincountynewsonline.com

Chaos In Texas As Employees Fired For Refusing To Get Vaxxed Demand Their Jobs Back

Things are getting very confusing in Texas. Shortly after governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the vaccine mandates by any employer, which in turn was followed by several prominent Texas corporations – such as IBM, American Air, Southwest – saying they would snub the EO and back Biden on shots, we’ve reach a point where some employers side with the governor, others side with the president, meanwhile employees have no idea what they have to do (or not do), while yet another group of (former) employees that was fired for refusing to comply with the mandates is now trying to get their jobs back.
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy