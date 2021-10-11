CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Xos stock surges after Wedbush sees it more than doubling, as EV maker is set to be a 'winner' in commercial market

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Xos Inc. rallied 3.3% in premarket trading Monday, after Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recommended investors buy, which a chance of doubling their investment, saying the electric truck maker is positioned to be a "winner" in the commercial electric vehicle (EV) market. Ives initiated coverage of Xos with an outperform rating and stock price target of $10, which implies a 121% gain off Friday's closing price of $4.53. "XOS Trucks is an innovative low-emissions solution to last-mile deliveries," Ives wrote in a note to clients. "Acting as one of the first movers in this burgeoning area of the EV market, XOS has a proven product that is already on the road with the ongoing development of future iterations." The stock has tumbled 40% since Aug. 20, when the stock started trading under the ticker "XOS" after the completion of the going-public merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) NextGen Acquisitions Corp. The S&P 500 has slipped 1.1% over the same time.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Prologis stock jumps after earnings beat expectations, amid record increases in market rents

Shares of Prologis Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a fifth straight gain Friday, after the real estate investment trust focused leasing logistics facilities reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year outlook, amid record increases in market rents and valuations. Net income more than doubled to $722.0 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Core funds from operations per share increased to $1.04 from 90 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.03. Total revenue rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.04 billion....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedbush#Stock Price#Ev#Xos Inc
MarketWatch

U.s. business inventories jump 0.6% in August

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in August, the government said Friday. That matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Sales fell 0.1% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.26 from 1.25. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Cars
MarketWatch

S&P 500 sees biggest weekly rise since July as stocks rally on earnings

Stocks ended higher Friday, booking solid weekly gains for major indexes as investors cheered a strong start to earnings season and data showing stronger-than-expected September retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced around 383 points, or 1.1%, to close near 35,295, ending above the 35,000 threshold for the first time since Sept. 8, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow rose 1.6% for the week. The S&P 500 gained around 33 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 4,472, leaving the large-cap benchmark with a 1.8% weekly rise --- its largest since July 23, according to FactSet. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended near 14,897, up around 74 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq rallied 2.2% for the week, its biggest such rise since August. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares rose 3.8% Friday, leading Dow gainers after earnings that topped estimates.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Warren Buffett has long believed in buying "wonderful companies at a fair price." These two stocks let you do that, but actually get in at great prices. Buy-and-hold investing has outperformed other investing strategies by wide margins. It's an understatement to say Warren Buffett knows a thing or two about...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

At the enterprise level, one human capital management provider is taking over the enterprise market. Another is applying the same principles to win share in the small to medium-sized segment. A third financial management company is expanding its addressable market with popular brands. Recessions don't affect every industry equally. And...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Leading International Stocks to Buy in 2021

Southeast Asian tech company Sea Limited is an emerging juggernaut in video games and e-commerce. Taiwanese foundry United Microelectronics has found a lucrative market in fabricating chips using processes that are years behind the cutting edge. With so many promising and intriguing U.S.-based companies for investors to choose from, it's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nikola's stock rallies after lease agreement with PGT Trucking on 100 FCEVs

Shares of Nikola Corp. rallied 3.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after the electric truck maker announced a collaboration agreement with PGT Trucking Inc. that includes the leasing of 100 Nikola Tre heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). The lease with PGT, a flatbed transportation company, includes scheduled maintenance and hydrogen fueling services. Deliveries of the FCEV to PGT are expected to begin in 2023, which is when production is expected to commence at Nikola's Coolidge, Arizona facility. Nikola's stock has slumped 25.6% year to date through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.2%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy