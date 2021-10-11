CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Starbucks could continue to grow in China for a long time

By Tonya Garcia
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starbucks Corp. was upgraded to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank, with analysts anticipating growth in China for a long time to come. Analysts maintained their $127 price target. Deutsche Bank initiated Starbucks coverage last month. Analysts also expect Starbucks to return "a ~low to mid-teens percent of its equity market cap" in dividends and share buybacks over the next three years. On the third-quarter earnings call, Chief Executive Kevin Johnson said the company had reached more than 5,100 locations in China, and revenue grew 45% year-over-year. "These are still early days," Johnson said, according to a FactSet transcript. Starbucks stock is up 4% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 17% for the period.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Ford stock gains after China sales report, with Q3 down but year-to-date sales up

Shares of Ford Motor Co. edged up 0.4% in premarket trading Friday, after the automaker reported overnight third-quarter China vehicle sales that fell from a year ago, amid continued challenges resulting from the semiconductor shortage, but outperformed its U.S. vehicle sales performance by a wide margin. The company said it sold 150,100 vehicles in Greater China during the quarter, down 8.7% from a year ago, while Lincoln brand passenger vehicle sales increased 24%. The year-to-date total has reached 457,000 vehicles, up 11% from the year-ago period. That compares with a 25.8% decline in third-quarter U.S. vehicles sales, with Lincoln-brands sales down 35.8%, according to a MarketWatch analysis of monthly data, and a 7.0% drop in year-to-date sales through September. Ford's stock has soared 75.8% year to date through Thursday, while shares of rival General Motors Co. have rallied 38.5% and the S&P 500 has advanced 16.8%.
ECONOMY
rubbernews.com

Linglong continues with big investments in China

DEZHOU, China—China's Linglong Group Co. Ltd. is planning to expand truck and bus tire production capacity at a factory in Dezhou, Shandong, by 60 percent, with a $62 million investment throughout the coming 12 months. The tire maker—ranked 12th globally with $2.75 billion in sales, according on Rubber News' data—...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Bank of America: Starbucks shares could climb to $135

Deutsche Bank and the Bank of America rate Starbucks at "buy". Joe Terranova and Jim Lebenthal discuss the bullish call on CNBC. Shares of the company opened about 2.0% up on Monday morning. Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) opened about 2.0% up on Monday after Deutsche Bank and the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbux#Factset
investing.com

Starbucks: Is It Time To Take Advantage Of Stock’s Weakness?

The global coffee-chain operator Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX ) seems to be losing steam after a powerful rally this summer. Its shares have lost more than 13% since reaching a record high of $126.32 in July. This weakness comes after a remarkable turnaround during the pandemic, when the Seattle-based company suffered...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Could This Coffee IPO Become the Next Starbucks?

Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) recently completed its IPO, and while the company is a relatively small, primarily West Coast-based coffee chain right now, it is growing fast. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 27, Fool.com contributor Danny Vena explains why investors might want to keep a close eye on this customer-focused chain.
FOOD & DRINKS
vegnews.com

Starbucks Shanghai Just Made Half of Its Menu Plant-Based. 10,000 Stores Could Soon Follow.

At one location of Starbucks in Shanghai, China, the menu is now more than 50-percent plant-based and oat milk is the default in most beverages. Developed in partnership with World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this Starbucks location is the first Greener Store concept the coffee giant has opened outside of North America. Located in Qiantan Taikooli, the Shanghai store recently expanded its menu with 15 new plant-based options such as baked goods, wraps, salads, and more—which builds on the plant-based options Starbucks added last year to its more than 4,200 locations in China, including products made by Beyond Meat, Omni Foods, and Oatly. This location is also offering two new plant-based beverages, the Salted Caramel Breve and Salted Caramel Flat White, for a limited time.
RETAIL
Forbes

Debt Ceiling And A Growing List Of China Woes Continue To Weigh On Investors

More Bad News for China After a Lower Than Expected Manufacturing Report. Asian Central Banks Buying Treasuries and Complicating Portfolio Diversification. The new quarter appears to be starting off on a slightly higher note as futures are pointing to a positive opening. Stocks are being helped by the drug company Merck.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketWatch

Waitr's stock rockets on heavy volume after Morgan Stanley discloses more than 10% stake

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. shot up 45.4% on massive volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, to bounce off a 19-month closing low in the previous session, after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 10.3% stake in the company. Trading volume ballooned to 155.9 million shares, enough to make the online ordering technology platform company's stock the most actively traded on major U.S. exchanges, and well above the full-day average of about 4.9 million shares. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Tuesday, Morgan Stanley said it owned 12.13 million shares of Waitr stock, which would be enough to make the bank and brokerage Waitr's largest shareholder, according to FactSet data. In Morgan Stanley's latest 13-F filing with the SEC in August, the broker said it owned just 807,195 shares as of June 30. On Tuesday, the stock had closed at 80 cents, the lowest closing price since March 2020. Even with Wednesday's rally, the stock has still tumbled 58.1% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.0%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now

Novartis, Hasbro, and Qualcomm all have some promising growth opportunities ahead that offset any short-term concerns around their stocks. The most expensive stock on this list trades at just 19 times its future earnings. All of these investments will also provide you with above-average dividend yields. Timing the market could...
STOCKS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia-Pacific security expert on growing US-China and Taiwan-China tensions

What a month it has been as tensions between China and Taiwan take to the skies and allies, including the U.S., watch developments closely. Over the weekend, China marked the anniversary of its Communist Party with tough talk, threatening Taiwan. What to make of the posturing? Is China really preparing...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

4 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy If There's a Stock Market Crash

Double-digit percentage declines in the broader market are more common than investors realize. There are no shortage of catalysts that could cause a stock market crash or correction. Buying this quartet of unstoppable companies during a broad-market decline would be a wise move. Some investors might not be thrilled with...
STOCKS
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy