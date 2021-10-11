Stocks open mixed, struggle for direction as earnings season looms
U.S. stocks were off to a mixed start Monday, struggling for direction in what's expected to be a holiday-thinned session as investors look ahead to earnings season kicking off in earnest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 was off 0.1% at 4,384.54. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3% to 14,530.78. The Treasury market was closed Monday for the Columbus Day holiday.www.marketwatch.com
