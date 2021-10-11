CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold futures end lower, match longest string of losses in over 3 weeks

By William Watts, Myra P. Saefong
 3 days ago
Gold futures on Monday settle with a loss for a third straight session, extending declines from late last week following a weaker-than-expected September jobs report.

AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
MarketWatch

Gold futures up a third straight session, settle at highest since mid-September

Gold futures climbed for a third straight session Thursday, with prices for the most-active contract settling at their highest since Sept. 14. "Gold has also been supported because of inflation," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Some investors view the metal as a means of hedging against rising prices eroding the value of fiat currencies," he said. "Yet, higher inflation calls for tighter monetary policy, which should mean higher yields -- and higher yields [are] normally bad news for gold. So, the metal remains stuck between a rock and a hard place, despite its impressive comeback." December gold climbed by $3.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,797.90 an ounce. Prices briefly traded as high as $1,801.90, the highest since mid-September.
Reuters

Risk rally pushes U.S. stock investors to unwind short bets -Vanda Research

(Reuters) - Institutional investors have been paring their bearish bets on Wall Street’s most heavily shorted stocks in response to increasing appetites for riskier bets, according to strategists at Vanda Research. Short-sellers are bearish investors who borrow stocks, aiming to buy them back when the price falls to cover the...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
MarketWatch

IHS Holding stock opens well below the IPO price

IHS Holding Ltd. stumbled out of the gate Thursday, as the telecommunications infrastructure operator's stock opened and stayed well below the initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $17.65 at 11:54 a.m. Eastern for 1.6 million shares, or 16.0% below the IPO price, to value the company at about $5.8 billion. The stock, which has traded within a range of $16.83 to $18.48 since then, was last down 17.6% at $17.31. The stock's disappointing debut came on a day that both the Renaissance IPO ETF and the S&P 500 rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading.
