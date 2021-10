Opelousas Police officials say that another arrest has been made in a shooting that happened back in June in North City Park. According to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon, Jeremiah J. Noel was taken into custody by detectives with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office as they were investigating a situation not related to the shooting at the park back in June.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO