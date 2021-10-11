CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GCase Enzyme Activity Not Linked to Parkinson’s Risk, Severity

By Marisa Wexler
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 4 days ago

The activity of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase, called GCase, is not tied to the risk of developing Parkinson’s, nor linked with the disease’s severity, a new analysis from Israel indicates. “We did not find an association with risk for” the early signs or symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the researchers wrote, adding...

