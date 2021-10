Cybersecurity is in the spotlight, and that could be a plus for stocks and exchange traded funds, including the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR). However, investors should be careful of merely paying attention to CIBR because large-scale cyber attacks are in the news. While those headlines are relevant over the near-term, the cybersecurity investment thesis is supported by compelling long-term trends. Much of that is supported by governments realizing that they need to move rapidly to eliminate cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

