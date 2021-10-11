CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint have pleaded not guilty to violating COVID-19 restrictions while they were formally indicted after the army seized power. They are each charged with two counts for failing to observe pandemic restrictions during last year’s general election campaign. Each offense carries a penalty of up to three years in prison. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won last November’s election in a landslide, but was unable to take a second five-year term in office when the military seized power on Feb. 1. Suu Kyi faces several additional charges, all of which supporters say are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the takeover, which has triggered massive popular resistance.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

Corruption trial of Myanmar's Suu Kyi hears payoff claim

BANGKOK (AP) — A former ally of Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's leader ousted in a February military takeover, testified at her corruption trial on Friday that he had handed to her large amounts of cash and gold in proceedings supporters say are meant to discredit her. A Special Court...
WORLD
International Business Times

No Defence Witnesses At Suu Kyi Incitement Trial: Lawyer

An American journalist imprisoned by Myanmar's junta since May has been hit with a second criminal charge, his lawyer told AFP on Tuesday. Danny Fenster, managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon International Airport as he attempted to leave the country. He is currently on trial for allegedly...
WORLD
The Independent

Aung San Suu Kyi lawyer insists she is just ‘tired’ amid concerns about her health

The lawyer for Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi has dismissed recent concerns about her health, saying she is just tired because of her frequent court appearances.The 76-year old is on trial and attending court sessions in multiple cases since the 1 February military coup. The ousted leader first went on trial in June, four months after she was taken into custody during the coup. Since then, there have been months of protests, which triggered a heavy-handed response from the ruling junta.On Monday, Ms Suu Kyi asked judges to reduce the frequency of hearings, to every two weeks...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Myanmar junta unlikely to grant regional envoy meeting with Suu Kyi: spokesman

Myanmar's junta has said it was unlikely an ASEAN special envoy tasked with facilitating dialogue in the coup-hit country would be allowed to meet ousted pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has been under global pressure to help resolve the crisis in member state Myanmar, where more than 1,100 people have been killed in post-coup violence according to a monitoring group. Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, who was selected as the bloc's envoy in August after lengthy wrangling, has called for full access to all parties when he visits. But a junta spokesman told AFP on Thursday it would be "difficult to allow for meetings with those who are facing trial."
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Tired, Seeks Less Court Time Over 'Strained Health' Lawyer

(Reuters) - Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday asked a judge to reduce the frequency of her court hearings due to strained health, her lawyer said, but assured the public there was no concern about her condition. Suu Kyi, who is on trial and attending court...
WORLD
IBTimes

International Call For Myanmar To Let Envoy Meet Suu Kyi

Eight countries and the EU diplomatic chief on Friday urged the Myanmar junta to let a regional special envoy meet ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The call comes as concerns grow over the military government's commitment to a "five-point consensus" agreed with regional bloc ASEAN to defuse the bloody crisis that erupted after Myanmar's February 1 coup.
WORLD
mymixfm.com

Myanmar military won’t allow ASEAN envoy to meet Suu Kyi – spokesman

(Reuters) – Myanmar’s ruling military will not block a special Southeast Asian envoy from visiting the country but will not allow him to meet detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, because she is charged with crimes, a spokesman said. Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun, in comments issued by the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Ap
Telegraph

Myanmar bars Suu Kyi's lawyer from talking about her cases

BANGKOK (AP) — The main lawyer for Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being tried on multiple criminal charges, said late Thursday he has been issued a gag order barring him from talking about her cases. Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw wrote on his Facebook page that the...
WORLD
wkzo.com

Chief lawyer for Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says he has been issued gag order

(Reuters) – The head lawyer representing Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday he had been issued a gag order by authorities in the military-ruled country. Khin Maung Zaw, who has been the only source of public information on Suu Kyi’s court appearances and multiple legal cases,...
WORLD
The Independent

ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis. However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted. Myanmar...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former job is key in case against US journalist in Myanmar

An American journalist detained almost five months in military-ruled Myanmar is being prosecuted for an offense allegedly carried out by a news service for which he had stopped working more than half-a-year previously, his lawyer said Friday.Danny Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport on May 24 as he was about to board a flight to go to the Detroit area in the United States to see his family. He is the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, an online news magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.Media groups and the U.S. government have called for Fenster’s release. He is...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Philippine journalist’s Nobel called ‘rebuke’ to Duterte, who remains silent

MANILA (Reuters) – The Nobel Peace Prize for Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was hailed by many at home on Saturday as a rebuke on official attacks on the media, but there was no comment from President Rodrigo Duterte, a frequent critic of Ressa’s news site. Ressa https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nobel-prize-shines-light-dark-time-philippines-ressa-2021-10-08, who is free...
ASIA
Reuters

Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

MANILA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize...
ASIA
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy