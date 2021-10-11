CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 Largest single day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year

By Kenneth Reece
wataugaonline.com
 4 days ago

It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 16-17). Both events were canceled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.

wataugaonline.com

Blue Ridge Parkway Welcomes Millions of Visitors in October

The Blue Ridge Parkway historically welcomes nearly 2 million visitors during the month of October, making it one of the busiest months of the year. With increased traffic on the Parkway this month, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and be prepared for heavy traffic and full parking lots at some the parkway’s most popular attractions.
