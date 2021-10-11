2021 Largest single day influx of traffic to occur Saturday, single busiest traffic weekend of the year
It's that time once again when the annual single busiest traffic weekend for the High Country is here. The Valle Fair in Valle Crucis and the Woolly Worm Festival in Banner Elk will bring the most massive influx of motorists for the year both Saturday & Sunday (Oct 16-17). Both events were canceled last year due to COVID-19 protocols. Add in what is usually considered peak leaf viewing weekend, along with other events, and High Country roads will be jammed packed.wataugaonline.com
