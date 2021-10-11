CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son, 34, of the partner of millionaire hotel tycoon Sir Richard Sutton, 83, admits killing him but denies his murder and the attempted murder of his mother, 65, on £2m country estate

By Kaya Terry For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The son of millionaire hotel tycoon Richard Sutton's partner today pleaded guilty to killing him at his £2million country mansion.

Thomas Schreiber, 34, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the wealthy 84-year-old and driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3.

Appearing on at Winchester Crown Court in Hampshire, he also entered a not guilty plea to the attempted murder of his mother Anne Schreiber, who was the hotelier's partner.

Sir Richard, who was one of Britain's richest men, suffered fatal stab wounds during the attack on April 7 in Higher Langham, near Gillingham in Dorset at 7.30pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2uxp_0cNj98HG00
Anne Schreiber, 65, pictured with her partner Sir Richard Sutton, who suffered fatal stab wounds during an attack on April 7
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6cqQ_0cNj98HG00
Thomas Schreiber, 34, (pictured) pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of the wealthy 84-year-old and driving a Range Rover dangerously on the A303, A4 and M3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y51QC_0cNj98HG00
Sir Richard, (Above)  who was one of Britain's richest men, suffered fatal stab wounds during the attack on April 7 in Higher Langham, near Gillingham in Dorset at 7.30pm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O4x9p_0cNj98HG00
A court artist's sketch of Thomas Schreiber, 34, who was charged with the murder of Sir Richard Sutton, as seen from a video link from Winchester Crown Court on April 13, 2021

The hotel tycoon, who was one of the UK's richest men and owns a string of top hotels in London, was pronounced dead at the scene at around 9:15pm.

Clean shaven and wearing a grey jumper, Schreiber, spoke to confirm his name and pleaded 'not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter' of the famous hotelier.

He had previously entered a plea of not guilty to murder, but today altered his plea to admit he had killed Sir Richard.

Schreiber also changed his previous plea of not guilty to dangerous driving on the night of the killing, and admitted he was guilty to the charge.

Rob Welling, prosecuting, told the court that the manslaughter plea was not acceptable to the Crown Prosecution Service and the case would proceed to trial on November 29.

The judge, Mr Justice Garnham, remanded Schreiber in custody until then.

An initial post-mortem examination indicated that the cause of death was stab wounds to his chest. Mrs Schreiber was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Schreiber was arrested by police about three hours after the call to the police in Hammersmith, West London.

Sir Richard was listed at number 435 in the Sunday Times Rich List last year, with an estimated family fortune of £301 million - a rise of £83 million on the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZY8v_0cNj98HG00
Police guard Sir Richard's £2million property in the Dorset hamlet of Higher Langham in April

The guide said Sir Richard’s company owned London hotels the Sheraton Grand Park Lane and the Athenaeum, plus three smaller venues.

He had an extensive property and farming portfolio, including the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in west Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

Sir Richard had two children, David, 61, and Caroline, 55, by his wife Fiamma, and five grandchildren.

Mrs Shreiber, a Danish-born physiotherapist who has a practice in Milborne Port, Dorset, has three grown-up children.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

