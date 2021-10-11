CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

From velvet truffle to candle cream: Five neutral paint colours perfect for any room in your house - and there's not a shade of grey in sight...

By Myra Butterworth For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Ever wondered what paint colours a leading interior design uses on the walls to create the prefect background for a home?

One leading interior designer made some suggestions based on avoiding an now outdated shade of grey.

They include neutrals centred on greens, blues and pinks from trusted paint suppliers such as Dulux and Farrow & Ball.

We take a closer look at the five paint recommendations by designer Alexander James Interiors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vB4Q5_0cNj94kM00
Pictured: Candle Cream, part of the Dulux Heritage Collection, has been used in this Cotswold kitchen

1. Candle Cream, Dulux Trade Heritage Collection

Candle cream is a brighter and warmer alternative to grey. It is part of the Dulux Heritage Collection and it can work in any area of the home, especially on large expanses of wall such as hallways or large living spaces.

Alexander James Interiors it in this Cotswolds kitchen design, complimenting the earthy tones of the country interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YL9aq_0cNj94kM00
Feature wall: This room includes the Farrow & Ball paint colour called Olive No13

2. Olive No.13, Farrow & Ball

The kitchen and dining area should be the heart of any home, and it is for many, the life and soul the party.

The vibrancy of Olive No.13 by Farrow & Ball brings life and energy to this important living space, and can work in the most contemporary or traditional of homes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vZekS_0cNj94kM00
Blue O2 has been used in the home of Ella Burgin, a first-time buyer in South London who showcases her work on instagram @ourfirstfrontdoor_london

3. Blue 02, Lick

Blues are a refreshing alternative to grey. Blue 02 is a light and minty colour tone that provides a fresh, glowing accent.

Alexander James Interiors recommends this shade in any room where you are looking to make a statement.

It is perfect for a feature wall in a kitchen, bedroom or living space.

'This is an ultra-clean shade of blue, which creates a light, bright colour scheme, perfect for rooms with limited natural light,' says the design firm's Rachel Clark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vv2lW_0cNj94kM00
Pictured: Dulux Jewelled Creek is a soft and elegant tone that is perfect for a nursery or children's room 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGRYV_0cNj94kM00

4. Jewelled Creek 6, Dulux

Another beautiful blue tone is Dulux Jewelled Creek. It is a gentle shade of light blue that gleams in the natural light, but is also perfect for rooms with limited sunlight due to its natural vibrancy.

Alexander James Interiors says it is soft and elegant tone that is perfect for a nursery or children's room, providing a base for a bright and colourful interior.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzXbR_0cNj94kM00
Pictured: Dulux Velvet Truffle 5 can be used as a subtle pink base to a neutral bedroom

5. Velvet Truffle 5, Dulux

Luxurious and elegant, Dulux Velvet Truffle 5 helps achieve a relaxed, neutral interior without being too overpowering or dominating a room.

This paint colour can be used as a subtle pink base to a neutral bedroom, but is also perfect when adding in pink furnishings and home accessories to create a cute, girly look, according to Ms Clark.

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
The Independent

10 best sofa beds: Space saving furniture that’s perfect for overnight guests

Extra space is a luxury many of us cannot afford, but we mustn’t let our limited floorplan dictate our sense of hospitality. Enter the trusty sofa bed, a hard-working furniture piece with dual functionality.If you haven’t purchased one in a while, you’ll be pleased to learn that the contemporary sofa bed has evolved. No longer do we have to put up with clunky fold-out mechanisms, bumpy seat cushions and paper-thin mattresses if we want our settee to transform.Look for modern click-clack styles or those with a simple fold-down function if you’re after an occasional bed that has a quick, one-person...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Best Colors to Paint Your House Based on Its Architectural Style

During the early days of the pandemic, in the absence of bar hopping and returning things at the mall, I became especially interested in houses. On walks with my dog and drives to the grocery store, I began habitually taking stock of the distinctive mix of window treatments, timbering, brickwork, and roofing details separating one architectural style from the next.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truffle#Colours#Neutrals#Farrow Ball#Candle Cream#Lick Blues
Apartment Therapy

A DIY Maven Ditched Her House’s Dining Room for a Ravishing Reading Room

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Joel and Jessica Nickerson, their two girls, and Pip Squeak the cat. From the second I saw this house online I could picture us in it. The neighborhood it’s located in is sweet, too, and it’s walking distance from our girls’ school. When we came to see it, we walked from the front door to the backyard and we were already talking about making an offer. I loved the layout and the charm it had. You could tell it had been loved… but it needed updating (you can see the pictures I took on moving day, here). Thankfully that’s my favorite thing! We’re only the third owners (it was built in the early ’70s) and the last owners raised their girls here and the family that built it had girls too! I love that!
DALLAS, TX
Omaha.com

This apple banner is the perfect way to welcome fall at your house

Celebrate the season of changing leaves, cooler weather, fresh-picked apples, bonfires and homemade soups and stews with this DIY banner. 1. Cut a length of twine to stretch across your mantel — or another area you’ve chosen to display your banner. 2. Cut a 6-inch square shape from cardstock to...
OMAHA, NE
BHG

5 Fall Trends from Walmart That Work for Every Room in Your Home

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. This year's fall trends are all about gathering safely, staying cozy and warm, and choosing accessories that make your home comfortable and casual. To help you decorate your home for fall, we caught up with Max Wilker, style director for Better Homes & Gardens, to get his advice on the hottest trends to try using items from the fall 2021 Better Homes & Gardens Walmart collection. With entertaining pieces like bar carts and melamine dinnerware sets, cozy accessories like plush throws and pumpkin-scented candles, and all of the best rattan and wicker accents, the collection has everything you need to transition your home from summer to fall. Check out our five favorite fall trends below—and start shopping now!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
myrecipes.com

These Handmade Velvet Pumpkins Are The Perfect Way to Upgrade Your Fall Decor

As the temperature cools down and the crisp breeze moves the scent of your favorite fall meals through the air, there is so much joy to be found in decorating your home for the cozy season. Whether you go all out with gourds and pumpkins the moment the clock strikes midnight on October 1 or you simply replace your margarita-scented candle with an autumn leaves one, there's always an opportunity to invest in decor that not only looks good, but also lasts for years. That's why hundreds of Amazon shoppers are flocking to these Customizable Velvet Handmade Pumpkins.
SHOPPING
IBTimes

8 Scented Candles That Are Perfect for the Spooky Season

Want to get into the Halloween spirit? Aside from decorating your home, prepping treats and tricks, and getting your costumes ready for the big day; why not take things up a notch this year and make your space smell extra Halloween-y, as well?. We found 8 scented candles that are...
SHOPPING
desiretoinspire.net

A colourful seaside house

A colourful family seaside home and not a coastal cliche in sight. Think fun and fabulous, open plan and private spaces, orange and red, green and blue and don’t forget the yellow. An eclectic richness carefully curated to seem effortless and welcoming. Seaside House by London-based Studio Ashby.
HOME & GARDEN
Dezeen

Cover Story plastic-free paint shop encourages visitors to play with colour

Finnish plastic-free paint company Cover Story has opened its first shop: a "paint studio" fitted out by interior designer Linda Bergroth to offer customers multiple ways to explore colour. The Cover Story Paint Studio is located in a small shopfront in central Helsinki. The brand considers this one of its...
BUSINESS
Real Simple

4 Neutral Paint Colors That Can Add Value to Your Home

Color can set the tone and mood in different parts of your home, evoking emotions and memories—and it can also increase a home's value. If you're considering putting your home on the market, upgrading the paint in your home can boost its overall value and attract potential buyers—if you choose the right colors. "A fresh coat of paint delivers 100 percent ROI and can stand to increase the value of your home by 5 percent," says Liz Walton, CEO of luxury interior design firm, Liz Walton Home in Pennsylvania.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

How to Decorate With Lavender in Any Room of the House

Lavender may not be the first color you reach for when decorating your home, but there are so many reasons you shouldn't write it off. In fact, there are many spaces in your room that require a lovely, calming hue like lavender like your bedroom or a spa-like bathroom. That's why we chatted with our favorite designers to see how they bring this shade home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
motor1.com

The Lexus of guitars comes in LC inspiration series paint colour

Collaboration between luxury car brands and lifestyle accessories isn't exactly new. They're there to reinforce the appeal of both brands. We've seen a lot before, mostly sneakers and watches, but we've also seen weird ones like a Bugatti-branded heated razor because... why not?. Lexus joins this segment with a collaboration...
BUYING CARS
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Make Your Own Fall Candles

During the cold autumn days, creating a warm and cozy atmosphere will make you feel comfortable. There are several ways to add some warmth to your home. For instance, you can diffuse some essential oils into the air. Another excellent idea is to use fall candles. These aromatic candles can add some holiday spirit to your home. The best part is that you can make these items easily. To give you a better view, here are some simple steps to make your own fall candles.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Silk Works London review: Can its mulberry pillowcase really banish our bedhead?

Small lifestyle business Silk Works London was launched during the 2020 lockdown. Since then, its range of silk products and patterns hasn’t stopped growing.Within the mulberry silk collection is eye masks, scrunchies, face masks and pillowcases. Each item is made from 6A silk (the highest grade available), and in a thread density of 22 momme.Sibling founders Laura and Lydia’s passion for silk was inspired by their Persian grandmother, who swore by sleeping on a silk pillowcase for her skin and frizz-prone hair. Spurred on by this, they spent three years sampling silk fibres to develop a core collection. While also...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

249K+
Followers
1K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy