8:30 am, October 2. The video production booth hidden in the depths of the Kohl Center, the air thick with quiet trepidation, the calm before the storm. Almost a mile away, the University of Wisconsin Badgers football team will soon take the field against Big 10 rival Michigan. The 60,000 people in the stadium will watch introductions and replays and tributes to former coach and recently retired athletic director Barry Alvarez, all of which Justin Helm will administer from here.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO