The Rolling Stones Bring Their Hit-Parade Blowout to Nissan Stadium
A few songs into The Rolling Stones’ Saturday night show at Nissan Stadium, Mick Jagger addressed the crowd with a bit of obligatory local-landmark acknowledgement — the kind of move that has become de rigueur for arena-rock outfits since icons like Jagger and his peers popularized it many decades back. The frontman checked out Printers Alley for some karaoke, he told us midset. He also claimed to have crashed a pedal-tavern bachelorette party that enjoyed his “Goo Goo Clusters.”www.nashvillescene.com
