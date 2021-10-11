CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss

By GoLackawanna
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=214WY2_0cNj6DQb00
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Las Vegas. AP photo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Gruden again said he is not a racist after his Las Vegas Raiders lost their first game since the revelation of the head coach’s 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden apologized for his “insensitive remarks” when asked about the decade-old emails following the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email.

“I’m not a racist,” Gruden said. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to D Smith, but I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. … I had no racial intention with those remarks at all. I’m not like that at all. I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”

Gruden ended his news conference after a series of questions about the emails and his behavior. He said he has not been contacted by the NFL about the remark, but “we’ll see what happens here in the next few days.”

“I’m not going to answer all these questions today,” Gruden said. “I think I’ve addressed it already. I can’t remember a lot of the things that transpired 10 or 12 years ago, but I stand here in front of everybody apologizing. I know I don’t have an ounce of racism in me. I’m a guy that takes pride in leading people together, and I’ll continue to do that for the rest of my life.”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he was among many players who were “shocked” to hear about Gruden’s comment a decade ago. Carr said Gruden addressed the issue and gave his side of the story in a team meeting the morning before the story broke.

“He was honest,” Carr said. “He was up-front with it, and us as a team were like, ‘Yeah, coach, it was 10 years ago. We love you, man. We’ve got your back.’ … He told us, ‘Men, learn from my mistake.’ I don’t want to get into detail with what he said to us, but when we left that meeting, we didn’t take it as how it came out.”

Carr and his teammates rejected the idea Gruden’s controversy affected their play against the Bears. Las Vegas committed 10 penalties for 82 yards and couldn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

“I don’t think it had anything to do with (Gruden),” running back Josh Jacobs said of the performance. “I’ve been around this guy for three years now. I’ve never felt the certain type of way about him, you know what I’m saying? He’s never rubbed me a certain way, like that type of way. What he said was what he said … but I definitely trust him. And I mean, that was 10 years ago. People grow.”

The leader of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a watchdog group that champions diversity in the NFL, says Gruden’s remark about Smith is indicative of racism throughout professional sports. Rod Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, also hinted at seeking discipline for Gruden.

“The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exist on many levels of professional sports,” Graves, the Alliance’s executive director, said in a statement. “Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level.

“It is our hope that the league and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?”

The league is looking into the matter, and two people familiar with that probe told The Associated Press that disciplinary action is possible for Gruden, though one person said a suspension is doubtful. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because details of any league probe are not made public.

Gruden received little discernible reaction from the Raiders’ home crowd when he took the field Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, but the crowd was grumbling after the offense masterminded by Gruden managed just 259 yards against Chicago’s defense. The Raiders have lost two straight after getting off to a 3-0 start, their best since Gruden returned to the franchise in 2018.

The Alliance promotes inclusion and advancement for minorities in pro football, from coaches to front office and league executive positions.

Gruden’s comment in an email to then-Washington Football Team President Bruce Allen came during the 2011 lockout of the players by the NFL. Gruden told the newspaper he was angry about the lockout during labor negotiations and he didn’t trust the direction the union was taking. He also apologized for the remark, the Journal reported.

“Dum­b­oriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email re­viewed by the newspaper.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Friday in a statement that Gruden’s email does not reflect the team’s standards.

“The content of an email regarding DeMaurice Smith from Jon Gruden when he worked for ESPN 10 years ago is disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for,” Davis said. “We were first made aware of the email late yesterday by a reporter and are reviewing it along with other materials provided to us today by the NFL. We are addressing the matter with Coach Gruden and will have no further comment at this time.”

During a review of emails regarding workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team that was completed during the summer, “the league was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday.

He added that “the email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
1051thebounce.com

Shannon Sharpe on Jon Gruden: ‘He Has A Racist Tongue’

Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe expressed his thoughts on the Jon Gruden email scandal, calling out higher-ups for not taking the racial tropes Gruden. Sharpe felt that the slurs against DeMaurice Smith were not taken seriously and that Gruden did not get into trouble until it was discovered that he also said offensive things about other minority groups.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
SB Nation

Chargers coach Brandon Staley gave a perfect response on Jon Gruden’s emails

Brandon Staley is already becoming a rising star in his first year as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley was a linebackers coach for the Bears and Broncos before spending last season as a defensive coordinator for the Rams, where he parlayed a successful year into the Chargers top job. Now the 38-year-old is leading a 4-1 football team in first place in the AFC West with a young star quarterback in Justin Herbert.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Las Vegas Raiders#Wall Street Journal#Espn
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
Audacy

Chris Simms on former coach Jon Gruden: 'I just can't believe how stupid he is'

Much to the chagrin of some, NBC's Mike Tirico seemed to suggest Sunday on Football Night in America that following an apology the world should move on from discussing a Wall Street Journal report that showed that his former Monday Night Football partner Jon Gruden had used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurcie Smith in 2011.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

The new Jon Gruden email report is even worse than we thought

More emails sent by Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden have surfaced and they feature homophobic and misogynistic language. A Wall Street Journal reports found that now Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden used racist language regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith in an email sent back in 2011. Now, more emails have surfaced, and they are troublesome.
NFL
TMZ.com

Andre Rison Defends Jon Gruden, 'I Know He's Not A Racist'

Andre Rison is going to bat for Jon Gruden ... telling TMZ Sports he knows the former NFL head coach is definitely "not a racist." Rison -- who played for Gruden and the Raiders in the 2000 NFL season -- said despite the vile, racist, homophobic and misogynistic words Jon wrote in emails from 2011 to 2018 ... he still believes the guy is a good man.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
Deadline

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Resigns, Issues Statement After Racist, Misogynistic & Homophobic Comments He Made While At ESPN Surface – Update

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night, issuing the following statement which was posted on the team’s Twitter page: “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.” His words came shortly after Gruden spoke with Raiders owner Mark Davis about his decision. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero called it “a swift and stunning fall” for one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Gruden has...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Jon Gruden Says He Hates Taunting Penalty: 'I Think It's Ridiculous'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden expressed his displeasure with taunting calls after Monday's 28-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. "I don't understand the taunting. I hate taunting. I think it's ridiculous," Gruden told reporters after the game. Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught a 21-yard pass for...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy