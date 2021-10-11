Amber Turner and Amy Childs look glamorous in pink mini dresses as they film TOWIE scenes in Essex while Love Island's Joe Garratt joins them in a cropped suit after his show debut
He made his The Only Way Is Essex debut on Sunday night.
And on Saturday, Joe Garratt made a style statement in a cropped off-white suit with black socks pulled up as he joined glamorous TOWIE cast members including Amy Childs, 31, and Amber Turner, 28, to film scenes in Essex.
The former Love Island star, 24, teamed his tight-fitting two-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and a beige tie, while adding a pop of colour with a pink handkerchief.
Amy Childs ensured her tresses would be full of body for filming as she arrived with her hair pinned up in pink rollers while strolling along in white stilettos.
The TOWIE OG showcased her pins in a pleated white shirt dress, which boasted a strip of baby pink material over the top.
Amy carried her belongings in a baby pink Chanel handbag and shielded her eyes with oversized shades.
Amber looked angelic in a ruched baby pink frock and nude heels, while sporting freshly styled locks and a full face of makeup.
Joe strolled along in shiny black shoes with his black socks on display thanks to the cropped length of his trousers.
The reality star shielded his eyes with a classic pair of black shades and finished off his look with a watch.
During his TOWIE debut, Joe hit it off with Frankie Sims, 26, during a romantic first date - and agreed to go on a second.
Sparks immediately flew between Frankie and Joe - who rose to prominence two years ago after a stint on ITV2 dating series Love Island
Newly-single Frankie, who recently split from on-off boyfriend Jack Fincham, 30, (who also starred on Love Island), told Joe on his debut: 'I like that you're not from Essex!'
He questioned her assertion to which Frankie responded: 'Yeah I don't like Essex boys!'
'So you're looking for a Kent boy? With blue eyes?' he teased.
'And blue eyes,' Frankie chipped in, before Joe chimed: 'Who wears flannels? Very specific Frankie.'
Their flirtations led them to admit they were having a 'really nice' date and agreed, over shots, to go on a second.
'I feel like these shots are still here…' Joe remarked, with Frankie asking 'Shall we do them?'
Oozing confidence, the Kent-born reality star said: 'I think we'll see them off as maybe to like... a second date?'
They clinked the shot glasses together as Frankie said: 'To a second date, thank you for today.'
The date, and Joe's TOWIE debut, came after Frankie split from Love Island 2018 winner Jack.
After four months of dating, the pair split in April after reportedly fighting.
Frankie also had a turbulent romance with Harry Lee, which was well documented on TOWIE - but the pair split last year.
Joe, meanwhile, called time on his relationship with model Desiree Schlotz in April.
They broke up due to the distance between them, as Joe returned to the UK after the pair had been together in Dubai.
A source told The Sun at the time: 'Over lockdown Joe went to America to be with Desiree and was there a few months and then went Dubai together again for a couple of months.'
