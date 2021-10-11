CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Turner and Amy Childs look glamorous in pink mini dresses as they film TOWIE scenes in Essex while Love Island's Joe Garratt joins them in a cropped suit after his show debut

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He made his The Only Way Is Essex debut on Sunday night.

And on Saturday, Joe Garratt made a style statement in a cropped off-white suit with black socks pulled up as he joined glamorous TOWIE cast members including Amy Childs, 31, and Amber Turner, 28, to film scenes in Essex.

The former Love Island star, 24, teamed his tight-fitting two-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and a beige tie, while adding a pop of colour with a pink handkerchief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GVgV_0cNj66Kl00
Glam! Amber Turner, 28, and Amy Childs, 31, looked glamorous in pink mini dresses as they film TOWIE scenes in Essex, on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WB9s_0cNj66Kl00

Amy Childs ensured her tresses would be full of body for filming as she arrived with her hair pinned up in pink rollers while strolling along in white stilettos.

The TOWIE OG showcased her pins in a pleated white shirt dress, which boasted a strip of baby pink material over the top.

Amy carried her belongings in a baby pink Chanel handbag and shielded her eyes with oversized shades.

Amber looked angelic in a ruched baby pink frock and nude heels, while sporting freshly styled locks and a full face of makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8mlo_0cNj66Kl00
Reality star: Love Island's Joe Garratt, 24, made a style statement in a cropped off-white suit as he joined TOWIE cast members to film scenes in Essex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ptF9_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhEic_0cNj66Kl00
Roller queen: Amy rocked pink rollers as she arrived at filming in a pretty ensemble
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STdXs_0cNj66Kl00
Leggy: The TOWIE OG showcased her pins in a pleated white shirt dress 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FM306_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yD9yv_0cNj66Kl00
Pretty in pink: Amber looked angelic in a ruched baby pink frock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1J8G_0cNj66Kl00
Strike a pose: Amber looked cool, calm and collected as she posed for photographs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpaad_0cNj66Kl00

Joe strolled along in shiny black shoes with his black socks on display thanks to the cropped length of his trousers.

The reality star shielded his eyes with a classic pair of black shades and finished off his look with a watch.

During his TOWIE debut, Joe hit it off with Frankie Sims, 26, during a romantic first date - and agreed to go on a second.

Sparks immediately flew between Frankie and Joe - who rose to prominence two years ago after a stint on ITV2 dating series Love Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Xmj9_0cNj66Kl00
Love interest: During his TOWIE debut on Sunday, Joe hit it off with Frankie Sims, 26, (pictured) during a romantic first date - and agreed to go on a second
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYlq8_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNFpQ_0cNj66Kl00
Found fame: Joe was an islander on season five of Love Island back in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kx2Sd_0cNj66Kl00
The Sims sisters: Frankie was joined by her sisters Demi and Chloe to film scenes in Essex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HA3A8_0cNj66Kl00
She's back again: Yazmin Oukhellou returned to Essex once again to take part in TOWIE
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cukxd_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJlPa_0cNj66Kl00
All dressed up: Chloe Brockett slipped into a strapless dusty pink pencil dress

Newly-single Frankie, who recently split from on-off boyfriend Jack Fincham, 30, (who also starred on Love Island), told Joe on his debut: 'I like that you're not from Essex!'

He questioned her assertion to which Frankie responded: 'Yeah I don't like Essex boys!'

'So you're looking for a Kent boy? With blue eyes?' he teased.

'And blue eyes,' Frankie chipped in, before Joe chimed: 'Who wears flannels? Very specific Frankie.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OEVNA_0cNj66Kl00
Form-fitting: Chloe opted to showcase her curves in a pink figure-hugging dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cShvi_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nu0bb_0cNj66Kl00
Edgy: Demi Sims rocked a white crop top and high waisted jeans while layering up with an eye catching pink bomber jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6BeK_0cNj66Kl00
Sister, sister: While Demi showed of her street style, sister Chloe looked chic in a white blazer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xoGXO_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEHJA_0cNj66Kl00
Colour pop: Chloe accessorised with a marble clutch and eye-catching pink earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bdr3b_0cNj66Kl00
Family: The trio showed off their different fashion senses as they arrived together

Their flirtations led them to admit they were having a 'really nice' date and agreed, over shots, to go on a second.

'I feel like these shots are still here…' Joe remarked, with Frankie asking 'Shall we do them?'

Oozing confidence, the Kent-born reality star said: 'I think we'll see them off as maybe to like... a second date?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHl87_0cNj66Kl00
Dapper: Dan Edgar smartened up his pull-on trousers and white tee with a brown suit jacket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRPwX_0cNj66Kl00
Here come the boys: James Lock and Liam Gatsby looked sharp in their tailored attire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dOdH_0cNj66Kl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ww3W5_0cNj66Kl00
New couple: Liam and girlfriend Dani Imbert arrived together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSdvb_0cNj66Kl00
Bobby's back? Bobby Norris - who quit the show last season - appeared to be back in action
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5mGK_0cNj66Kl00
New boy on the block: Roman Hackett kept things casual in black joggers and a white jumper

They clinked the shot glasses together as Frankie said: 'To a second date, thank you for today.'

The date, and Joe's TOWIE debut, came after Frankie split from Love Island 2018 winner Jack.

After four months of dating, the pair split in April after reportedly fighting.

Frankie also had a turbulent romance with Harry Lee, which was well documented on TOWIE - but the pair split last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1IeI_0cNj66Kl00
Fun with family: The three sisters appeared to be in good spirits ahead of filming scenes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mhv0O_0cNj66Kl00
Single: Newly-single Frankie has agreed to go on a second date with newcomer Joe Garratt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kA5XG_0cNj66Kl00
Former flame: Frankie previously dated another Love Island name, Jack Fincham

Joe, meanwhile, called time on his relationship with model Desiree Schlotz in April.

They broke up due to the distance between them, as Joe returned to the UK after the pair had been together in Dubai.

A source told The Sun at the time: 'Over lockdown Joe went to America to be with Desiree and was there a few months and then went Dubai together again for a couple of months.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IRzxN_0cNj66Kl00
Split: Joe called time on his relationship with model Desiree Schlotz in April

Community Policy