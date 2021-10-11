CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 500,000 pounds of canned beef recalled over high lead levels

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jocelina Joiner
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Crider Foods is recalling over 500,000 pounds of canned beef with gravy products that may be contaminated with unsafe levels of lead.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service , the approximately 525,717 pounds of the items were produced on Oct. 22, 2020, and March 15, 2021, and shipped nationwide.

The FSIS said the possible contamination, which was discovered during routine surveillance sampling, was the result of a spice mix used from an outside supplier.

The following products, which carry establishment number “EST. 31812” on the can, are being recalled:

Recalled item Best buy dates
12-oz. cans of “Hargis House ROAST BEEF AND GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “Clover Valley FULLY COOKED ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “Kroger ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “Hostess ROAST BEEF WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “Laura Lynn roast beef WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “ARMOUR Roast Beef WITH GRAVY” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023
12-oz. cans of “HARVEST CREEK Roast Beef with Gravy” 10/22/2022, 3/15/2023

There have been no confirmed reports of “adverse reactions” from the recalled products.

FSIS is urging consumers not to eat the affected items but instead to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information, consumers can contact Mark Howell, president of Crider Inc., at mhowell@criderinc.com or (912) 536-1424. To get answers to food safety questions, consumers can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Moderna COVID-19 booster shot recommended by FDA panel, local health say a more normal flu season expected

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – During Thursday’s weekly Peoria City/County Health Department COVID-19 update, health officials emphasized the importance of flu shots and shared details on the COVID-19 booster shot approval process. Health officials anticipate a more mild flu season Local health officials said a more normal flu season may be on the horizon. With strong […]
PEORIA, IL
