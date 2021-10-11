First of many this season? Man United pair Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane pose with their Nations League medals on a private jet as the defender faces an anxious wait after coming off injured in France's win over Spain

Manchester United duo Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane looked elated as they posed with their Nations League medals after helping France to glory over Spain on Sunday night.

Both players started the final at the San Siro in Milan but, while Pogba played the entire 90 minutes, Varane was withdrawn just before the half-time interval with an injury.

Spain took the lead through Mikel Oyarzabal before France produced a dramatic late comeback thanks to goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe to win 2-1 and lift the trophy.

With no World Cup qualifiers for France this month due to their involvement in the conclusion of the Nations League, the United pair were pictured on a plane presumably heading back to Manchester.

They looked ecstatic with their winners' medals in a picture that Pogba uploaded to Instagram, tagging Varane and including a medal emoji.

After taking care of business on international duty, the pair now face a crucial run of six games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils.

First up is a tricky trip to Leicester on Saturday before a Champions League double-header with Atalanta is sandwiched between Premier League games with Liverpool and Tottenham.

If United's title credentials withstand those three league matches then they will once again be put to the test when rivals Man City arrive at Old Trafford on November 6.

Whether Varane will be able to take part in those games remains a mystery after he came off against Spain on Sunday.

The former Real Madrid star winced as he lengthened his stride and cut out a low cross from Gavi at the expense of a corner five minutes before the interval.

It seemed fairly innocuous but the United centre-half signalled towards the bench immediately and, although he tried to continue, was soon on the floor asking for treatment.

As a result, Deschamps summoned Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano to replace him.

United will be concerned over the extent of Varane's injury, given he was seen sitting on the bench with ice strapped to his right quad as the game continued.

Should he be ruled out of action for the time being, Solskjaer could be forced to face Leicester without both Varane and Harry Maguire, who is also sidelined with an injury.

Therefore, Eric Bailly or Phil Jones could be called upon at the weekend to partner Victor Lindelof in the heart of the United defence.