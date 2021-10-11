Project Funds – Indiana has its Infrastructure Tab Covered
Indiana has a long history in supporting infrastructure projects as a way to foster business growth, and this year we’re taking things up a notch. Numerous major construction projects are now fully funded in the state, some of which may create big economic impacts as they become established. We’ve gathered a look at some of the biggest developments that have received funding and are now on their way to becoming tomorrow’s infrastructure assets.buildingindiana.com
