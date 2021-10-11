CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven-Step Drop: Chaotic College Football Weekend Another Reminder That Every Team is Flawed

By Bryan Fischer
AthlonSports.com
Cover picture for the articlePour one out for all the overmatched security guards this weekend because it was not a fun one for those in yellow windbreakers trying to hold back the masses. On what could only be described as an epic Saturday in a sport that charms you sixty ways before Sunday, field stormings were in vogue from coast to coast. It wasn’t just uncut euphoria of a wild upset that led fans to jump down walls or over barriers, either because this wild Week 6 brought some heft to it that will have ramifications far beyond a set of polls that now more and more like the second coming of the infamous 2007 campaign.

