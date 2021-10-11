Seven-Step Drop: Chaotic College Football Weekend Another Reminder That Every Team is Flawed

Pour one out for all the overmatched security guards this weekend because it was not a fun one for those in yellow windbreakers trying to hold back the masses. On what could only be described as an epic Saturday in a sport that charms you sixty ways before Sunday, field stormings were in vogue from coast to coast. It wasn’t just uncut euphoria of a wild upset that led fans to jump down walls or over barriers, either because this wild Week 6 brought some heft to it that will have ramifications far beyond a set of polls that now more and more like the second coming of the infamous 2007 campaign.