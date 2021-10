NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The three-headed monster of quarterback Aiden Stephens, running back Devin Carter, and receiver Tre’Von Drake proved to be too much for the Crestview Rebels Friday night as the Vikings won a crucial MVAC battle 34-13. The victory improves the Vikings to 6-1, 3-1 in the MVAC, and it was the first time the Vikings had beaten the Rebels in program history. The Rebels fall to 3-4 on the year overall, 2-2 in the MVAC.

