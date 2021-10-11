Roff Softball Wins First Ever State Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Medtronic’s Twin City Marathon weekend returned with a bang as St. Paul runner Danny Docherty became the first person ever to win multiple MTCM titles in a single year. According to a recent statement from event holders, Docherty secured wins in the TC 10K and TC 5K in the men’s category on Saturday. These races went on pandemic hiatus last year, and were cancelled in 2019 as well due to lightning. (credit: Twin Cities In Motion) Docherty, who finished third in the 2019 MTCM, won Saturday’s 10K in 31:57 and the 5K in 15:07. On Sunday the Cretin-Derham Hall alum will attempt a third win in the MTCM 10 Mile, which is the final leg of the three-race TC Loony Challenge that he and about 400 other runners are participating in. According to event officials, more than 18,500 runners have registered to participate in this years marathon weekend events. You can find complete race results here.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO