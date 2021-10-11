CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roff Softball Wins First Ever State Title

By Kinsey Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KTEN) - Roff softball has been to the state title game before but this time they come home with some hardware. The Lady Tigers defeat Moss in the Class B Championship 6-4 to finally bring home a title.

Herald and News

Undefeated Mazama volleyball clinches first-ever Skyline title

Mazama volleyball (17-0, 9-0 Skyline) defeated Henley 3-1 on Thursday night at Valhalla Court, securing the Vikings’ first-ever Skyline Conference championship. The conference title insured that the last remaining undefeated 4A team in the state will have a berth in the 16-team state playoffs slated to begin on October 30.
SPORTS
Walton Tribune

Softball: Lady ’Skins one win away from title, Lady Devils still in 1st

After Thursday’s 7-0 win over Washington-Wilkes, the Social Circle Lady Redskins still control their own destiny in the region race. With a win on Tuesday against Commerce, the Lady Redskins can claim the 2021 Region 8-A Public championship. Should they lose, however, the teams will play again Wednesday to decide a champion.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
Tulsa World

Owasso hosts softball regional after winning district title

Owasso’s softball team is miles ahead of where it was last year entering the postseason. In 2020, the Lady Rams were forced to play at the Choctaw regional after finishing third in district, lost their first regional game to Union, and had to win four straight just to make it to state.
OWASSO, OK
Courier-Express

St. Marys gets first-ever win vs. Gremlins

KARNS CITY — St. Marys football coach Chris Dworek had no doubt his offense could get the job done. Karns City’s Luke Garing had just scored, followed by Zach Kelly’s extra point, to give the host Gremlins a 28-27 lead with 3:50 left in the game Friday night. The Flying...
KARNS CITY, PA
Gwinnett Daily Post

PREP ROUNDUP: Providence Christian softball clinches first state trip since 2016

MONROE — Providence Christian’s softball team rallied for three seventh-inning runs Saturday for a 9-8 win over King’s Ridge in the Area 4-A Private Tournament, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time since 2016. Anna Reeves drove in Megan Knight for the game-winning run in the seventh. Katie...
SPORTS
The Ada News

No. 1 Roff rolling into state tournament

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988. The top-ranked Roff Tigers continued their playoff dominance with a convincing 16-0 win over No. 8 Glencoe Friday in a Class B Regional Tournament contest Friday afternoon at Glencoe High School.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Roff Baseball Going for Third Straight Title

ROFF, Okla (KTEN) - Legends in Oklahoma baseball, the Roff Tigers are headed back to the state tournament once again. Danny Baldridge is now the Head Coach after long time leader Ead Simon stepped down this summer. The Tigers have tallied 12 state titles in school history. Most recently this...
ROFF, OK
Columbus Dispatch

Girls Golf: Columbus Academy wins Division II district title to earn first state berth

The Columbus Academy girls golf team used a balanced effort to win the Division II district tournament Oct. 4 at Darby Creek and earn its first state berth. The Vikings, who are in their third season, shot a 335 to finish ahead of Lakewood (342), Columbus School for Girls (343), Marion Pleasant (359) and Licking Valley (394). Only the championship team and the top individual not on that team advanced to state Oct. 15 and 16 at Ohio State’s Gray Course.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Runner Becomes First Ever To Win Multiple Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Titles In A Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Medtronic’s Twin City Marathon weekend returned with a bang as St. Paul runner Danny Docherty became the first person ever to win multiple MTCM titles in a single year. According to a recent statement from event holders, Docherty secured wins in the TC 10K and TC 5K in the men’s category on Saturday. These races went on pandemic hiatus last year, and were cancelled in 2019 as well due to lightning. (credit: Twin Cities In Motion) Docherty, who finished third in the 2019 MTCM, won Saturday’s 10K in 31:57 and the 5K in 15:07. On Sunday the Cretin-Derham Hall alum will attempt a third win in the MTCM 10 Mile, which is the final leg of the three-race TC Loony Challenge that he and about 400 other runners are participating in. According to event officials, more than 18,500 runners  have registered to participate in this years marathon weekend events. You can find complete race results here.
SAINT PAUL, MN
newsitem.com

Mifflinburg blanks Indians to win first league title

COAL TOWNSHIP — Whenever on the brink of a historic win, it can be very difficult for a team of any sport to handle the added pressure and deliver the expected results. However, that was not the case for Mifflinburg girls soccer on Wednesday night, as the Wildcats cruised past Shamokin, 4-0, to win their first PHAC Division I title in their program’s 28-year history.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Columbus Telegram

Area softball: Monarchs fall in first-ever district final

Aquinas Catholic softball made 2021 a historic season, albeit a bittersweet one at the end. For the first time in school history, the Monarchs played for the state tournament in the district final. But after new life following a loss in the subdistrict tournament, the dream came to an end in Yutan.
SPORTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Pope softball claims fifth straight region title

Pope’s softball team already had an advantage entering Wednesday’s potential Region 6AAAAAA championship game against Lassiter. The Lady Greyhounds made sure they did not need to take advantage of it. Katie Ward hit two home runs and drove in all four runs, while Kendall Frost threw a two-hit shutout to...
SPORTS
kotatv.com

RC Christian’s Hancock wins state title

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Rapid City Christian’s Ella Hancock won the Flight one championship at the class “A” state tennis tournament in Sioux Falls. It marks back to back state titles for Hancock. As a team Rapid City Christian finished second to Mitchell.
RAPID CITY, SD
Morning Sun

History Made: St. Louis golf wins first-ever TVC crown

A reference point going forward, one that speaks to a team moving in the right direction. The 2021 fall season has been exactly that for the St. Louis girls golf team as it had one of its best seasons in recent memory en route to making a little history. Just...
SAINT LOUIS, MI
williamsonherald.com

State Golf: Franklin’s DiPaolo picks up historic first title

Sophia DiPaolo is no stranger to the state tournament golf stage, and the Franklin High School junior relied on that experience and mental toughness to clinch the school’s first individual championship since 1996 on Tuesday. . DiPaolo also joined rare company by firing a 4-under 136 (68-68) over two rounds in...
FRANKLIN, TN

