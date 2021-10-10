Monroe on the Go!

Looking for volunteer hours or just want to give back? Fort Loudoun State Historic Area is having a volunteer work day on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. until noon. In the last year and a half, the park has seen a tremendous increase in visitation, both with people and their furry canine friends. There has also, unfortunately, been an increase in people not picking up dog waste. In response, the Fort Loudoun Association applied and received a grant to purchase and install dog waste stations. Each station has a post, sign and box to hold disposable bags.