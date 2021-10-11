NCAA Football Week 7 Opening Line Report

We have a new #1 ranked team in the Top 25 after the Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide. That lifted the Georgia Bulldogs to top status after they won convincingly on the road against the Auburn Tigers. The Bulldogs are the only SEC team in the top four and are joined by the #2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, #3 Cincinnati Bearcats, and #4 Oklahoma Sooners. All top-four teams are in action in Week 7, and all four are double-digit favorites in their respective matchups. We’re highlighting some noteworthy lines in the NCAA Football Opening Line Report.