Devin Whitlock has been one of the most dynamic performers in the WPIAL this season and one of the big reasons Belle Vernon is the WPIAL Sportsmen/PSN No. 1 ranked team in 4A. Along with sophomore star Quinton Martin, Whitlock has been an unstoppable force as he’s rushed for 679 yards on 56 yards (12.1 yds/carry) and scored 16 touchdowns, which is tied for the second most in the WPIAL.