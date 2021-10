The Lady Lakers volleyball team traveled to Springfield on Saturday to play the Clark State Eagles and came away with a 3-1 defeat (10-25, 25-15, 15-25, 8-25). With the loss, the Lakers record now stands at 1-10. The Lakers got off to a slow start in game one before rallying for the game 2 victory. Unfortunately, they were unable to sustain the momentum in the loss. Kelly Ponzani (Wickliffe HS) recorded 35 digs on the day while Mia Eckliffe (Mentor HS) recorded 9 digs, a pair of solo blocks, and 6 kills. Allison Seames (Jefferson HS) finished the match with 8 digs and 2 blocks while Anna Lewis (Mentor HS) added 4 blocks and 4 kills.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO