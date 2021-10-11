CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Bradley Historical Marker Ceremony

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Cheyney University’s most illustrious graduates, the late Ed Bradley, was honored with the unveiling of a historic marker in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on September 30, 2021. Completion of the marker represented the culmination of Cheyney alumnus LeRoy McCarthy’s efforts to pay tribute to the renowned CBS News journalist, most noted for his reporting on the news program 60 Minutes. At the end of the event, participants joined in the planting of a grove of trees that now surround the marker. Please enjoy these video highlights of this wonderful event.

