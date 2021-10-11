Intel’s Alder Lake i9 might beat AMD’s flagship gaming CPU, but not in multi-core
Recently, we learned that Intel’s Alder Lake i7 will likely be a gaming CPU heavy hitter. The rumour mill doesn’t stop spinning there, though, as it also looks like Intel’s i9-12900K could feature the fastest single-thread speeds on the market if the latest set of benchmarks hold water. While the flagship’s multi-threaded performance also looks promising; it looks like the CPU contender is just about on par with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series.www.pcgamesn.com
