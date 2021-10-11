CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel’s Alder Lake i9 might beat AMD’s flagship gaming CPU, but not in multi-core

PCGamesN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we learned that Intel’s Alder Lake i7 will likely be a gaming CPU heavy hitter. The rumour mill doesn’t stop spinning there, though, as it also looks like Intel’s i9-12900K could feature the fastest single-thread speeds on the market if the latest set of benchmarks hold water. While the flagship’s multi-threaded performance also looks promising; it looks like the CPU contender is just about on par with AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series.

www.pcgamesn.com

Digital Trends

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

If you’re looking to buy a laptop but you’re on a tight budget, we’ve got a whole bunch of great laptop deals enabling you to buy a great portable setup for under $500. Some of these laptops cost from just $149, which makes them ideal for school or college budgets where money is tight. Whatever your plan for these laptops, big brands like Dell, Asus, and Lenovo mean you’ll get great value for money here. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer right now.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Photos of Intel's Alder Lake packaging leak

What just happened? With Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs on the horizon, packaging for most of the lineup has just been revealed, and the Core i9-12900K's box looks particularly interesting. We’re also seeing what are allegedly engineering samples of the chips already up for sale on Chinese websites. Photos of Intel’s...
TECHNOLOGY
gamepolar.com

Intel twelfth Gen Alder Lake Mobility CPU Roadmap Confirms Alder Lake-P With 14 Cores & Alder Lake-M With 10 Cores, First Laptops With DDR5 Help

A brand new Intel Mobility roadmap has leaked out which confirms particular core configurations of Intel’s twelfth Gen Alder Lake Mobility CPUs. Intel’s twelfth Gen Alder Lake-P Rocks 14 Cores, Alder Lake-M Rock 10 Cores, First Laptop computer CPU Platform To Help DDR5 Reminiscence. The roadmap that has leaked out...
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Intel’s Alder Lake CPU will premiere alongside Lenovo’s upcoming gaming PC

Back in March, Intel’s Rocket Lake line of processors emerged on the scene, armed with the company’s new Iris Xe integrated graphics. Yet, despite its freshness, Intel’s 12th gen CPU range is already scheduled to release this year, and Lenovo’s upcoming Legion 9000K gaming PC will be the first build to wield the Alder Lake chip.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shares DDR5-4800 RAM Details for Alder Lake CPUs

By now, it's common knowledge that Intel's 12th Generation Alder Lake will be the first mainstream processor platform to embrace DDR5 memory. The chipmaker (via momomo_us) has released a new document that lists the different DDR5-4800 memory modules that have been validated for its next-generation platform. Perhaps one of these models will land the first DDR5 spot on our best RAM list.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake K-series CPUs Arrive At Amazon Overseas

Update 10/03/21 12pm PT: Hardware sleuth momomo_us has uncovered new Amazon listings of the Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K in France and the U.K. We've added the pricing and amended the story. Original article:. Amazon Netherlands (via Dellchannel21) has revealed the pricing for three of Intel's 12th Generation...
COMPUTERS
Hot Hardware

Intel Core i9-12900K Engineering Sample Poses For Detailed Closeup Shots

Maybe you've heard, Intel has a chip architecture on the horizon called Alder Lake. Of course you have, because in addition to Intel having already offered up some details on Alder Lake during its Architecture Day 2021 event (and at other times), a raft of other information (benchmarks, SKUs, and so forth) have been leaked more often than a fish boat with a screen bottom. But have you spied any high resolution photos of an Alder Lake CPU? Probably not, or at least not many. Well, here you go.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Steam’s latest hardware survey should worry Intel as AMD gaming CPUs shine

Steam’s hardware survey for September 2021 has decidedly put to rest any notion of Intel making a comeback with its Tiger Lake processors, as AMD sits triumphantly with an all-time personal best in terms of market share. Team red processors now makeup 30.15% of all Windows gaming PCs running Valve’s storefront, team blue constituting an additional 69.83%.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

New Intel Core i9-12900K sample spotted with DDR5-8000 RAM

In brief: We're only a few weeks away from Alder Lake's official reveal, so it should be no surprise that more leaks are surfacing online. The latest one seems to suggest that Intel's 12th generation CPUs will have a robust memory controller that will allow enthusiasts to push DDR5 memory higher than DDR4 has ever gone.
COMPUTERS
eteknix.com

Intel i9-12900K Appears for Sale on Amazon’s Dutch Website

The Alder Lake-S processors are likely set for launch later this month with a release date currently rumoured for November 4th. With this in mind, therefore, excitement is certainly starting to build for Intel’s 12th-generation of CPUs. While benchmarks leaks have certainly indicated a decent level of performance, however, for many consumers one of the biggest questions is how expensive they’re going to be. While we have had some indications regarding that appear online, however, following a report via Videocardz, Amazon’s Dutch-based website is already listing an Intel i9-12900K with European pricing!
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The price of Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processors has been leaked on Amazon

With the upcoming launch of Intel Alder Lake processors around a month away, many PC builders are anxious to hear more about the pricing of these CPUs. While we are not likely to hear any official confirmation directly from Intel before its Innovation event near the end of October, it seems that Amazon indirectly spoiled the prices ahead of time.
ELECTRONICS
PCGamesN

Intel’s Alder Lake gaming CPUs cost almost as much as a gaming PC on Amazon

The die size of Intel’s desktop processors may be shrinking from 14nm to 10nm, or Intel 7 if you want to get technical, but recent Amazon listings suggest that Alder Lake’s smaller size comes with a much larger price tag. Twitter users Dellchannel21 and Momomo_us, have highlighted product listings of team blue’s upcoming chips on Amazon UK, FR, and NL, complete with pricing. Currently, the Core i9-12900K is listed for a whopping £788.15 GBP and between €846,92-€919,88, putting it in direct competition with AMD’s Ryzen 9 5950X.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Intel CEO says AMD’s lead is ‘over’ with the arrival of Alder Lake. But is it?

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger is squaring up for a fight with rival AMD — and based on a recent interview, it seems the executive already knows how the match will go. In an interview with CRN, Gelsinger proclaimed that AMD’s market dominance — both in the consumer and commercial spaces — is over with the launch of Alder Lake. “AMD has done a solid job over the last couple of years. We won’t dismiss them of the good work that they’ve done, but that’s over with Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids,” Gelsinger said.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Shares Image of Shiny New Alder Lake CPUs In Final Form

Intel Vice President Gregory Bryant has shared the first official image of Intel's new Alder Lake CPUs on Twitter today. One of Intel's employees can be seen holding two Alder Lake chips, showing both the front and the rear of the large CPU, which is designed to be housed in a new, larger LGA 1700 socket. Although we have already seen tons of unofficial pictures of Alder Lake, the Twitter post provides a strong hint that the new CPU is almost here.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

AMD smashes through 30% CPU usage barrier in Steam hardware survey leaving Intel's ambitions resting on Alder Lake

AMD has finally breached the 30% processor usage wall it had been facing on Steam’s Hardware & Software Survey. It is the strongest position AMD has held in the survey for over 16 months and seemingly reverses the trend for Intel's growth. Intel’s ambitions in this particular arena will now mostly lie on the success of Alder Lake.
COMPUTERS

