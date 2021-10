Anonymous — While people whine a lot about budget phones that also have glass backs that they are low qual... Who ever said they don't? Though finish affects the feel too. I had Huawei Ascend P7 and Xiaomi Mi5 that were also glass and metal and they didn't feel nearly as amazing as iPhone XR. Just everything about it feels so much better finished. Probably fine details like how precise is glass contact with metal sides and all that. But still, if back is glass it feels great even on a 350€ phone if it has glass back. Then again, on 350€ phone, I don't mind plastic back. It's a cheap phone, you expect it to have some cost cutting measures included.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO