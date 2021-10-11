CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Despite the Recent Surge, Retail FOMO Absent From Bitcoin’s Current Bull Run

Cover picture for the articleNo FOMO yet: Google Trends data shows that the worldwide bitcoin and buy bitcoin searches now are still far behind the yearly peaks. Although the price of bitcoin has increased by more than 35% in the past two weeks or so, retail investors have yet to return to the scene. Google trends data shows that the number of queries on the search engine is still a long way away from the previous heights.

investing.com

Retail Sales, Bitcoin ETFs, Goldman Reports - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Retail sales and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index round off a busy week for economic data. Stocks and oil march higher as inflation fears take a back seat for now. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), PNC and JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) report earnings, and the SEC is close to approving the first ETFs based on Bitcoin, pushing crypto a good bit further into the mainstream of global financial markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 15th October.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Morgan Stanley CEO: Bitcoin Is Not Going Away

Bitcoin is “here to stay,” while crypto is more than just a fud, according to Morgan Stanley’s CEO – James Gorman. James Gorman – Chief Executive Officer at Morgan Stanley – believes cryptocurrencies are more than just an ongoing trend. He asserted that if watchdogs impose regulations on the industry, his institution will offer a larger variety of digital asset services to clients.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Third-Largest Bitcoin Whale Sold at $56K and Bought Back at $57K a Day Later

For the first time in two months, the third-largest BTC whale sold at a lower price but bought back at a higher a day later. One of the largest Bitcoin whales, who has been quite active lately, sold 1,500 coins at $56,200 yesterday. Interestingly, they bought back a third of that quantity a day later at a higher price.
PETS
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Consolidates Within Key Range Below $1.2, Big Move Soon?

Ripple’s price has been consolidating within a rather narrow range between $1 and $1.2 for quite some time. Is a big move coming soon?. The XRP price action is caught between support and resistance or $1 and $1.2. The pressure is building up, and XRP appears to be ready to explore higher levels. For that to happen, though, price has to break above $1.2 with confidence and increasing volume.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Fickle Bitcoin Market Surges From Fear To Greed In A Flash

The Bitcoin fear and greed index has started to quickly change to extreme greed as the crypto continues to rally up. Bitcoin Fear And Greed Needle Starts Pointing At Extreme Greed. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the fear and greed index quickly turned to extreme greed...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Charted 5-Month High Above $58K: Polkadot (DOT) Skyrockets 20% on Parachain News

The crypto market cap is up by more than $100 billion in a day following impressive gains charted by BTC, DOT, LINK, and other alts. After yesterday’s price drop, bitcoin continued upwards and tapped a new five-month high above $58,500. The altcoins have also seen impressive gains, with Polkadot leading the pack. DOT has exploded 20% following a massive announcement.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Bought Bitcoin and Ethereum for Inflation Protection

Bitcoin is a financial instrument against the mass printing of fiat currencies and that is why Barry Sternlicht owns some. Despite saying that it is “crazily volatile,” the American billionaire Barry Sternlicht admitted he has personally invested in bitcoin. Apart from it, he also has some holdings of the second-largest digital asset – ether.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Avis stock falls after Morgan Stanley recommends selling, saying it's too early for the 'mega-fleet bull case'

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. dropped 2.5% in afternoon trading Thursday, after Morgan Stanley analyst Billy Kovanis recommended investors sell, saying it's too early for investors to be betting on the "mega-fleet bull case." The stock has now lost 4.8% since it closed at a record $153.39 on Tuesday, but has still more than doubled (up 103.6%) over the past three months and rocketed 291.6% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced just 18.1% this year. Kovanis downgraded Avis to underweight, after cutting the rating to equal weight in March 2021. Although he raised his...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Enters Near-Term Pullback, Is Local Bottom Found?

BTC’s recent 46% rally from the lows at $39.6k has been very impressive as prices pushed above $50k, the September high at $52.9k, with higher highs being made. The above further validates the completion of the bear trap down to $39.6k. Bitcoin has been finding initial resistance as anticipated in the $57.1k to $58.3k, a major zone of technical and on-chain resistance.
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Market Watch: Bitcoin Drops $3,000 as Binance Restricts Access of Chinese Users

Bitcoin failed at $58,000 and dropped by more than $3K in a day, as Binance Coin spiked 15% to its highest price line since September 7th. Following several consecutive days of price gains, bitcoin dropped by more than $3,000 today amid more negative news in relation to China. Interestingly, the situation is somewhat different among some altcoins – Binance Coin has surged by 15% in a day to a new multi-week high above $460.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

When's the Next Crypto Bull Run? Key Catalysts and Forecast, Explained

Cryptocurrencies have rallied over the last 18 months. The total cryptocurrency market cap, which fell below $150 billion in March 2020, is now above $2.2 trillion, where it's been hovering for the last couple of months. While there have been individual winners like Shiba Inu, overall, the market has been trading sideways. When is the next crypto bull run, and what catalysts could trigger it?
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Alphr to Launch Permissionless Automated Mirror Trading in DeFi

This week, Alphr, a crypto DeFi project will achieve its second major milestone, launching version two of their copy trading platform with Automated Mirror Trading (AMT). The Alphr token is listed on exchanges Uniswap and Gate.io. Automated Mirror Trading. Alphr is a decentralized automated trading platform that lets you automatically...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Cambridge Data: The US Has Become the Leader for Bitcoin Hash Rate

Following the ban on BTC mining in China, the country is no longer the leader in terms of hash rate – the United Stated is. The consequences of the Chinese ban on anything crypto, including mining, have led to a massive flippening as the USA has surpassed China in terms of Bitcoin hash rate share, showed recent data.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Ark Invest Doubles Down On Its Efforts To Offer a Bitcoin Futures ETF

Ark Invest wants to bring Bitcoin to the masses, offering a Bitcoin futures ETF and investing heavily in cryptocurrency products. Ark Invest, the asset management firm founded by cryptocurrency enthusiast Cathie Wood, wants to accelerate its crypto strategy and has now officially lent its name to an ETF tracking bitcoin futures.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Likely to Head Lower Before Bullish Run Continues

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been on a considerable run lately, but technicals show that the rally might cool off before eventually going forward. Shiba has failed to break above major resistance at $0.0000350, and ever since, the price has corrected, forming a pennant (in blue). The indicators show that the cryptocurrency could decrease to the support at $0.00000237 if the price breaks below the pennant.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Trading data suggests retail traders aren't behind bitcoin's recent rally

Bitcoin has been on a tear, but it doesn't look like retail traders are driving the action, according to data from market making firm B2C2. The firm, which has begun circulating a new weekly note to clients with analysis of the market, said overall the market has recently been "moderately biased to the buy-side." At the time of writing, bitcoin was trading at $57,257, up more than 40% from its lows at the end of September. Ether, meanwhile, is up more than 28% from its lows in September.
RETAIL
invezz.com

Bitcoin approaches $60K with network adoption increase predicting strong bull run

Median size of on-chain transactions has grown from 0.6 BTC to 1.3 BTC since last month. First bull cross in 16 months expected by the end of this week. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to rally as blockchain activity picks up; signs are the long-term technical indicator is about to turn bullish. The premiere crypto’s value rose by 30% this month alone, while network user activity has increased 19% to 284,179, according to data provided by Glassnode.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin ‘FOMO’ remains critical to its $64,000 quest

Bitcoin breached the $55,000-level on 8 October 2021. This, once again, fueled expectations that BTC will soon hit its ATH on the charts. However, it hasn’t yet. In fact, in the last 24 hours, the crypto has climbed as high as $57,890 before falling back to $56,500. At press time, it was at $57.3k all over again.
MARKETS

