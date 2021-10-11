Despite the Recent Surge, Retail FOMO Absent From Bitcoin’s Current Bull Run
No FOMO yet: Google Trends data shows that the worldwide bitcoin and buy bitcoin searches now are still far behind the yearly peaks. Although the price of bitcoin has increased by more than 35% in the past two weeks or so, retail investors have yet to return to the scene. Google trends data shows that the number of queries on the search engine is still a long way away from the previous heights.cryptopotato.com
