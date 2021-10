The very high incidence of heart disease in patients with long-standing diabetes makes preventative measures worthwhile. As a result, statin therapy is recommended for all individuals over age 40 with an LDL (low-density lipoprotein) of more than 70 mg/dL. In comparison, for those patients without diabetes, that LDL is considerably higher; the AHA 2019 guidelines for primary prevention set the bar at 190 mg/dL. The guidelines for treatment for those individuals with heart disease rather than primary prevention are different.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO